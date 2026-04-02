Des Mera (08-May-2026) - Sewa Milwaukee Concert Tickets

About this event
This is not a ticket. Choose this option if you want to sponsor a child's school fees for a year. If you are a existing sponsor, by default, we will allocate same child to you this year as well.
You will still need to buy a seat(s) separately as well.
# Seats behind Sponsor seats
# Seats behind Platinum seats
# Seats behind Platinum seats
# Seats behind Platinum seats
# Seats behind Gold seats
# Seats behind Gold seats
# Seats behind Gold seats
# Seats behind Silver seats
# Seats behind Silver seats
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