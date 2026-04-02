Sewa International USA

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Sewa International USA

About this event

Des Mera (08-May-2026) - Sewa Milwaukee Concert Tickets

901 15th Ave

South Milwaukee, WI 53172, USA

1. SaC Donor Tickets- [Rows A-C]
$34
  1. SaC (Sponsor-A-Child) donors get a discounted front row seat -- Only for donors who have sponsored-a-child by donating $360(Minimum) on or after 1st Jan 2026.
  2. Discounted seats are only for donor, spouse and kids with age less than 21.
  3. Please choose sponsor a child ($360) option as well in addition to SaC tickets.
1. SaC Donor Tickets - [Rows D-E]
$34
  1. SaC (Sponsor-A-Child) donors get a discounted front row seat -- Only for donors who have sponsored-a-child by donating $360(Minimum) on or after 1st Jan 2026.
  2. Discounted seats are only for donor, spouse and kids with age less than 21.
  3. Please choose sponsor a child ($360) option as well in addition to SaC tickets.
1. SaC Donor Tickets - [Rows F-K]
$34
  1. SaC (Sponsor-A-Child) donors get a discounted front row seat -- Only for donors who have sponsored-a-child by donating $360(Minimum) on or after 1st Jan 2026.
  2. Discounted seats are only for donor, spouse and kids with age less than 21.
  3. Please choose sponsor a child ($360) option as well in addition to SaC tickets.
1. SaC Sponsorship Donation ($360/child)
$360

This is not a ticket. Choose this option if you want to sponsor a child's school fees for a year. If you are a existing sponsor, by default, we will allocate same child to you this year as well.

You will still need to buy a seat(s) separately as well.

2. Platinum Tickets [Row G]
$74

# Seats behind Sponsor seats

3. Gold Tickets [Rows A - H]
$54

# Seats behind Platinum seats

3. Gold Tickets [Row J]
$54

# Seats behind Platinum seats

3. Gold Tickets [Row K]
$54

# Seats behind Platinum seats

4. Silver Tickets [ Rows A - K]
$44

# Seats behind Gold seats

4. Silver Tickets [ Row L]
$44

# Seats behind Gold seats

4. Silver Tickets [ Row M]
$44

# Seats behind Gold seats

5. Bronze Tickets [Row N]
$34

# Seats behind Silver seats

5. Bronze Tickets [Row P]
$34

# Seats behind Silver seats

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