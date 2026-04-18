Des Moines North High School Booster Club
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Des Moines North High School Booster Club

About this event

Sales closed

Des Moines North High School Booster Club's Silent Auction Gala 2026

Pick-up location

501 Holcomb Ave, Des Moines, IA 50313, USA

North High Pride
$125

Starting bid

Women's Nike Shoe Size 8 & NHS Crew Neck & Fun Polar Bear Hat

It's a Show
$75

Starting bid

4 Civic Center Tickets to Erica Woosley 4/22/2026

2 Tickets to the Fall and Spring Musical 26/27 School Year NHS

2 Musical NHS Shirts

Tech On
$50

Starting bid

7 Inch Tablet & Smart Light Sound Machine

Iowa Cubs Night
$75

Starting bid

Iowa Cubs (4) Grandstand tickets

First Pitch at game at choice

$25 Mullets Gift Card

Spring is Here
$75

Starting bid

Potting Soil, Gardening Tool, Gloves, Wooden Rooster, Outdoor Garden Sign, and Wodd Planter Box.

Family Fun
$125

Starting bid

Adventureland Tickets (4)

Fridley Movie Tickets (4)

She Zen
$75

Starting bid

Power Life Classes 5 pack (2)

Empeiria Sauna Gift Certificate (2)

Bath Bomb

Hair Care Kit

Movie Night In or Out
$100

Starting bid

$25 Flix Brewhouse

Popcorn, Popcorn containers, Candy and Movie boxset

Coffee Box
$65

Starting bid

$50 Slow Down Gift Card

Slow Down Tumbler

Polar Bear Mugs

Blk & Gold Giftbox

Studio Box
$50

Starting bid

2 Computer Wrist Pads

2 Classes

$25 Smokey D Gift Card

Highland Park
$40

Starting bid

Highland Park Merch

1 Month Free Pass HP Fitness

T-Shirt

Cheers to You
$65

Starting bid

Charcutier Board

Electric Wine Opener Set

Bottle of Wine

2 Wine Glasses

Treat Yourself
$80

Starting bid

1 Joanie's Sheer Artist Haircut

1 90-minute massage

$40 Rio Nails Gift Card

Date Night #1
$60

Starting bid

Playhouse 2 tickets

$25 Sakari Gift Card

Bottle of Wine

Date Night #2
$80

Starting bid

$50 Flora Gift Card

Flora Wine

4 - Botanical Center Admissions

Signed Pat Millin Artist Bag


Heart of Iowa
$75

Starting bid

Heart of Iowa Images

2 Bottles of Wine

2 Tumblers

Wine saver

Baby Keg

$25 Heart of Iowa Gift Card

Bucs Night
$80

Starting bid

4 - Buccaneers Hockey Tickets

$50 Skips Gift Card

Bottle of Wine

Fleet
$60

Starting bid

Running Socks

Cooling Towell

Hydration Powder w/Shaker

Runners Fueling Gift Box

2 Training sessions

Go Hawkeyes
$50

Starting bid

Signed Chuck Long Helmet

Hawkeye Wave T-Shirt

Romantic Rendezevous
$250

Starting bid

Rocky Mountain Box of Chocolates

Boesen $360 Gift Certificate

2 $25 Thai Flavor Gift Cards

2 Funny Bone Tickets

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!