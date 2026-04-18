Des Moines North High School Booster Club's Silent Auction Gala 2026

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Starting bid
Women's Nike Shoe Size 8 & NHS Crew Neck & Fun Polar Bear Hat
Starting bid
4 Civic Center Tickets to Erica Woosley 4/22/2026
2 Tickets to the Fall and Spring Musical 26/27 School Year NHS
2 Musical NHS Shirts
Starting bid
7 Inch Tablet & Smart Light Sound Machine
Starting bid
Iowa Cubs (4) Grandstand tickets
First Pitch at game at choice
$25 Mullets Gift Card
Starting bid
Potting Soil, Gardening Tool, Gloves, Wooden Rooster, Outdoor Garden Sign, and Wodd Planter Box.
Starting bid
Adventureland Tickets (4)
Fridley Movie Tickets (4)
Starting bid
Power Life Classes 5 pack (2)
Empeiria Sauna Gift Certificate (2)
Bath Bomb
Hair Care Kit
Starting bid
$25 Flix Brewhouse
Popcorn, Popcorn containers, Candy and Movie boxset
Starting bid
$50 Slow Down Gift Card
Slow Down Tumbler
Polar Bear Mugs
Blk & Gold Giftbox
Starting bid
2 Computer Wrist Pads
2 Classes
$25 Smokey D Gift Card
Starting bid
Highland Park Merch
1 Month Free Pass HP Fitness
T-Shirt
Starting bid
Charcutier Board
Electric Wine Opener Set
Bottle of Wine
2 Wine Glasses
Starting bid
1 Joanie's Sheer Artist Haircut
1 90-minute massage
$40 Rio Nails Gift Card
Starting bid
Playhouse 2 tickets
$25 Sakari Gift Card
Bottle of Wine
Starting bid
$50 Flora Gift Card
Flora Wine
4 - Botanical Center Admissions
Signed Pat Millin Artist Bag
Starting bid
Heart of Iowa Images
2 Bottles of Wine
2 Tumblers
Wine saver
Baby Keg
$25 Heart of Iowa Gift Card
Starting bid
4 - Buccaneers Hockey Tickets
$50 Skips Gift Card
Bottle of Wine
Starting bid
Running Socks
Cooling Towell
Hydration Powder w/Shaker
Runners Fueling Gift Box
2 Training sessions
Starting bid
Signed Chuck Long Helmet
Hawkeye Wave T-Shirt
Starting bid
Rocky Mountain Box of Chocolates
Boesen $360 Gift Certificate
2 $25 Thai Flavor Gift Cards
2 Funny Bone Tickets
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