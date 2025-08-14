DES PTO - No Fuss Fundraiser 25-26

Hosted by
I love cupcakes, but let’s be honest — I’d rather eat them than bake them for a school event. This is what I would’ve spent on flour, frosting, and a last-minute grocery run.
Jogging strollers and matching T-shirts? Not this year. I’m skipping the “thon” and donating what I would’ve spent on registration fees and gear.
Weeknights are a whirlwind of homework, dinner, and bedtime routines. I’m skipping the neighborhood sales pitch and donating instead of buying what my kid would’ve sold.
A fancy night out sounds great… until I remember the babysitter, outfit, and logistics. I’d rather stay in with my crew and donate what I would’ve spent on gala tickets.
