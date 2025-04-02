Desert Dog Project's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
$50 Gift card to online boutique Whiskey Mare Mercantile!
Starting bid
🐾 Cute sign: "This house is filled with wet noses, kisses, wagging tails & love"
🐾 Doggy journal
🐾 Portable dog treat container
🐾 Mini Fleece liner
🐾 Heart sticky notepads
Starting bid
🐾 Pet collar tag: "Loyal AF"
🐾 Zip pouch with detachable strap
Starting bid
🐾 The cutest reusable basket
🐾 Cute sign: "This house is filled with wet noses, kisses, wagging tails & love"
🐾 Fuzzy heart socks because who doesn't love fuzzy socks?
🐾 Portable dog treat c container
🐾 Heart shaped sticky notepads
🐾 Portable & Collapsible dog bowl
🐾 Mini fleece liner
🐾 Life is better with dogs sticker
Starting bid
🐾 Heart night light for you & your pup
🐾 Fuzzy socks great for cuddle time
🐾 Good vibes notepad to remind you to buy more dog treats
🐾 Heart bookmarks for those cozy nights at home with your pup
🐾 "It's not dog hair, it's fur-fetti" makeup bag
Starting bid
🐾 Whiskey Mare Mercantile's: "I work hard so my dog can have nice things" baseball cap
Starting bid
🐾 Dog themed journal
🐾 Bone shaped cookie cutters (hint, hunt - to make your pup treats)
🐾 Pretty little jewelry dish
🐾 Heart bookmarks for all those dog treat recipes you find
Starting bid
🐾 ♡ fuzzy socks
🐾 Mini fleece liner
🐾 Zip pouch with detachable strap
Starting bid
🐾 Bow adorned jewelry dish
🐾 Fuzzy ♡ socks
🐾 Heart night light
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