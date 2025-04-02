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Desert Dog Project

About this event

Sales closed

Desert Dog Project's Silent Auction

Gift Card item
Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift card to online boutique Whiskey Mare Mercantile!

Dog Lovers Bundle item
Dog Lovers Bundle
$18

Starting bid

🐾 Cute sign: "This house is filled with wet noses, kisses, wagging tails & love"

🐾 Doggy journal

🐾 Portable dog treat container

🐾 Mini Fleece liner

🐾 Heart sticky notepads

On-the-go Dog Mom item
On-the-go Dog Mom
$15

Starting bid

🐾 Pet collar tag: "Loyal AF"

🐾 Zip pouch with detachable strap

Pawsome Basket item
Pawsome Basket
$20

Starting bid

🐾 The cutest reusable ​basket

🐾 Cute sign: "This house is filled with wet noses, kisses, wagging tails & love"

🐾 Fuzzy heart socks because who doesn't love fuzzy socks?

🐾 Portable dog treat c container

🐾 Heart shaped sticky notepads

🐾 Portable & Collapsible dog bowl

🐾 Mini f​leece liner

🐾 Life is better with dogs sticker


Cozy time with my Dog Pack item
Cozy time with my Dog Pack
$15

Starting bid

🐾 Heart night light for you & your pup

🐾 Fuzzy socks great for cuddle time

🐾 Good vibes notepad to remind you to buy more dog treats

🐾 Heart bookmarks for those cozy nights at home with your pup

🐾 "It's not dog hair, it's fur-fetti" makeup bag

Bad Hair Day item
Bad Hair Day
$15

Starting bid

🐾 Whiskey Mare Mercantile's: "I work hard so my dog can have nice things" baseball ​cap

Puppy Love item
Puppy Love
$12

Starting bid

🐾 Dog themed journal

🐾 Bone shaped cookie cutters (hint, hunt - to make your pup treats)

🐾 Pretty little jewelry dish

🐾 Heart bookmarks for all those dog treat recipes you find

Love & Good Vibes item
Love & Good Vibes
$10

Starting bid

🐾 ♡ fuzzy socks

🐾 Mini fleece liner

🐾 Zip pouch with detachable strap


Hearts + Bows item
Hearts + Bows
$15

Starting bid

🐾 Bow adorned jewelry dish

🐾 Fuzzy ♡ socks

🐾 Heart night light

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