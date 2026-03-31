Desert of NC Youth Gala

About this event
This fee covers the full Youth Gala Day experience, including participation in all activities and transportation for youth attendees.
Note: If you do not wish to contribute to Zeffy, please select “Other” and enter $0.
This fee covers adult participation in all scheduled activities. Please note that transportation is not included, and adults are responsible for their own travel arrangements.
Note: If you do not wish to contribute to Zeffy, please select “Other” and enter $0.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!