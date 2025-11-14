Desert Paws Sanctuary's Holiday Auction

Starting bid
Bring some sparkle to your next celebration with this delightful Mimosa Gift Basket! Packed with all the essentials for the perfect bubbly brunch, this package is sure to elevate any gathering.
To make it even more special, you’ll also receive 3 hours of professional bartending service from Mr. J, who will shake, pour, and serve refreshing mimosas for you and your guests. It’s the perfect blend of fun, flavor, and convenience!
Great for:
🍾 Holiday festivities
🐾 Brunch get-togethers
✨ Parties and special events
🎉 Anyone who loves to celebrate in style
Place your bid and get ready to pawty on, all while supporting animals in need!
Treat yourself to a stunning lash transformation with this luxurious eyelash extension gift certificate, valued at $250. Enjoy a customized set of professionally applied lashes by Nikki Roman, known for her skill, artistry, and eye for enhancing natural beauty.
Whether you’re looking for a subtle, natural boost or a bold, voluminous style, Nikki will tailor your look to perfectly complement your features. Relax, unwind, and leave with gorgeous lashes that make every day feel effortlessly glamorous.
Perfect for:
💖 Holiday glam
🎁 A thoughtful gift
💃 Special events
✨ Anyone wanting a confidence-boosting beauty upgrade
Place your bid to experience top-tier lash artistry, all while helping support animals in need!
Indulge in pure relaxation with this luxurious 90-minute massage treatment, provided by the talented Sergio Suhett at Spa Vida. This rejuvenating experience is designed to melt away tension, ease stress, and restore balance to both body and mind.
Whether you need deep therapeutic work or a soothing relaxation session, Sergio customizes each treatment to meet your individual needs. This is the perfect opportunity to unwind, reset, and treat yourself to the peaceful escape you deserve.
Perfect for:
💆♀️ Stress relief
🌿 Self-care days
🎁 A thoughtful gift
✨ Anyone seeking a restorative wellness experience
Bid for your chance to enjoy a tranquil retreat — while supporting animals in need!
Enjoy 32 hours of professional caregiving services donated by precision adult care services. The winner will receive:
4 hours per visit (morning or afternoon sessions available)
Weekday visits only
Compassionate, reliable, high-quality, adult care
A perfect support option for a loved one who, could benefit from companionship, assistance, or personal care, while you enjoy peace of mind. All proceeds support Desert Paws Sanctuary.
Celebrate your favorite graduate with this beautifully handcrafted Graduation Money Bouquet, designed with layered red petals and an intricate floral centerpiece made from folded bills. Personalized with the graduate’s name and accented with fun graduation-themed décor, this bouquet makes a meaningful and eye-catching gift.
Cash Included: $50
Labor Value: $25
Total Retail Value: $75
Includes:
This beautifully curated Mijo Candle Collection brings the warmth and spirit of the holidays into any home. Hand-poured in Palm Springs, CA, each candle is made with a premium coconut wax blend and features a seasonal scent that creates an inviting, cozy atmosphere.
This bundle includes:
• Apple
• Pumpkin
• Churro
• Tree
Perfect for gifting or elevating your own holiday décor, this handcrafted set is a high-quality, limited seasonal offering. All proceeds support our rescue efforts—thank you for bidding.
All proceeds support the animals of Desert Paws Sanctuary
Experience world-class tennis while helping save animals in need! This package includes two (2) Prime Loge tickets for both the day and evening sessions at the prestigious 2026 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Choose from Monday, March 9 or Tuesday, March 10, 2026.
Prime Loge seating offers some of the best elevated views in Stadium 1, letting you watch top ATP and WTA players compete at one of the most celebrated tournaments in the world.
Your winning bid directly supports medical care, safe shelter, and lifelong sanctuary for the animals of Desert Paws.
Package Includes
Value
Approximate Retail Value: $500
Step into comfort and style with these brand new white Flatform Universal Sandals. Featuring a modern platform sole and adjustable straps, these sandals are perfect for everyday wear, travel, or adding a clean, minimalist touch to any outfit.
✔ Brand New – Never Worn
✔ Size 7
✔ White Color – Versatile & Fresh
✔ Lightweight Platform for Extra Comfort
✔ Secure Adjustable Straps
Perfect for summer, casual outfits, or a stylish elevated look.
Gift Certificate to Si Bon, a Belgian Bistro, in Rancho Mirage, CA.
Desert Paws Sanctuary Exclusive Merch Bundle!
Retail Value$120
Support the animals you love while snagging this one of a kind DPS merch bundle. Every item in this cozy collection is embroidered or logo, you won’t find else.
This bundle includes:
🌟Tote Bag- perfect for groceries, errands, or showing off your support around town
🌟T- Shirt- soft, comfy, and print it with our signature logo
🌟 Zip-Up Jacket- A sleek, warm layer for cool mornings and evening walk.
🌟 Hat/Cap - adjustable, stylish, and sun ready
🌟 Plush Stuffed Animal- a cute, cuddly reminder of the pets you’re helping safe
100% of the proceeds from this auction to go directly towards caring current cats and dogs, as well as supporting future rescues. You’re a makes a life-changing difference give the gift of comfort, to an animal need!
This is a great start up home for your pet hamster or reptile and includes a heat lamp, reptile outfits, Christmas house and rock.
Perfect for the holidays or to gift to someone who would enjoy this gift while helping raise funds for animals in need. Comes with 18 cocktails to enjoy!
Spa Seo has generously donated a $120 gift card that can be used toward any service of your choice, including facials, waxing, spray tanning, or specialty treatments.
Whether you’re looking to relax, refresh your skin, or treat yourself to a beauty service, this gift card offers the flexibility to choose whatever fits your needs best.
Their wide range of professional, high-quality treatments makes this an incredible addition to our auction, and a perfect opportunity for self-care or gifting.
Be inspired by this playful Christmas village pieces featuring Santa's workshop, elves, and festive holiday fun. These collectible pieces were generously donated to help raise money for animals in need. This collection is dear to their hearts and hope this will also bring Christmas joy to your family!
Celebrate the season with a cheerful bundle filled with Alaskan made goodies and pawsome surprises! This gift basket combines artisan wild caught seafood treat, fun pet accessories, and generous store credit.
Includes: Gourmet Alaskan treats from Haines Packing Company
“You had me at Woof” magnet from Prt Gifts USA
Wild Salmon crisp & assorted seasonal goodies
$200 Gift Card
$100 in premium treats from the store
Total Retail Value: $300
30-Minute Animal Communication Session with Frances W. Greenspan
Enjoy a heart centering 30-minute professional animal communication session with Frances W. Greenspan, an experienced communicator and intuitive who connects with animals both living and those who have passed. This session (via phone or Zoom) can help provide insight into behavioral concerns, emotional well-being, or messages from a beloved pet who has crossed the rainbow bridge.
Retail value: $150
Perfect for any pet parent who wants deeper understanding, comfort, or connection with their animal.
