Desert Sun Child Development Center
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Desert Sun Child Development Center

About this event

Sales closed

Desert Sun - Para Los Ninos Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1512 W Elliot Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224, USA

Shaded Parking Spot item
Shaded Parking Spot
$100

Starting bid

The coveted parking spot! This spot is in the shade and closest to the entrance.


Value: $500

Tequila Tasting and Appetizers item
Tequila Tasting and Appetizers
$800

Starting bid

Tequila tasting and information served alongside hearty appetizers for up to 8 people.


Value: $1,200

Kids Basket item
Kids Basket
$150

Starting bid

Kids basket filled with fun! Kids balance bike, games, puzzles, Legos and more.


Value: $300

Bogg Beach Bag item
Bogg Beach Bag
$100

Starting bid

Bogg Bag with accessories!



Value: $200

Arizona Pilates Sessions (A) item
Arizona Pilates Sessions (A)
$200

Starting bid

Includes 5 private sessions with Arizona Pilates Studio.


Value: $375

Arizona Pilates Sessions (B) item
Arizona Pilates Sessions (B)
$100

Starting bid

Includes a 10 pack of group classes with Arizona Pilates Studio.


Value: $275

Someburros Fiesta Platters item
Someburros Fiesta Platters
$200

Starting bid

5 Fiesta platters. Can be used indiviually.


Value: $310

Slick City Passes item
Slick City Passes
$85

Starting bid

4 passes to Slick City. Includes Slick City socks!


Value: $140

Teacher Heather - Babysitting item
Teacher Heather - Babysitting
$100

Starting bid

Our toddler teacher, Heather, will babysit your child(ren) at Desert Sun. Enjoy an afternoon or evening out!


Value: Priceless

Teacher Regina and Tammy - Lunch and Play item
Teacher Regina and Tammy - Lunch and Play
$100

Starting bid

Stay after class to have lunch and play with Teachers Regina and Tammy!


Value: Priceless

Teacher Jaime - Lunch
$100

Starting bid

Stay after class and have lunch and play with Teacher Jaime!


Value: Priceless

Teacher Daniela - Lunch item
Teacher Daniela - Lunch
$100

Starting bid

Stay after class and have lunch and play with Teacher Daniela!


Value: Priceless

Swanson Sourdough item
Swanson Sourdough
$40

Starting bid

Delicious handmade items from Swanson Sourdough that include sourdough pasta, focaccia, berry tart and gift card.


Value: $60

Facial Basket item
Facial Basket
$50

Starting bid

Includes a treatment of choice and serum from LV Esthetics.


Value: $100

Amelia Wallace Photography item
Amelia Wallace Photography
$200

Starting bid

Newborn, Maternity, Family, Senior portraits, Lifestyle


Value: $500

Clean Home Gift Basket item
Clean Home Gift Basket
$60

Starting bid

This isn't just a clean basket, it's a clean swap for your home. Laundry detergent, fabric softener sheets, dishwasher detergent, laundry whitener, all in one basic cleaner, spray bottles and cleaning paste.


Value: $120

Scheels Swag item
Scheels Swag
$50

Starting bid

$50 Scheels gift card and Hydroflask waterbottle.

Picnic in a Basket item
Picnic in a Basket
$100

Starting bid

All you need for a picnic! Trader Joe's gift card, picnic basket and place settings for four. Drinks included, if over 21.


Value: $200

Double Decker Wagon item
Double Decker Wagon
$150

Starting bid

Folding double decker wagon with utility wheels, perfect for the beach or the ballpark! Also includes a tabletop attachment and carrying case.


Value: $250

Table Top Heater item
Table Top Heater
$100

Starting bid

Uline table top heater. Heats up to 30 sq. ft.


Value: $150

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!