Desert Sun - Para Los Ninos Silent Auction

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1512 W Elliot Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224, USA
Starting bid
The coveted parking spot! This spot is in the shade and closest to the entrance.
Value: $500
Starting bid
Tequila tasting and information served alongside hearty appetizers for up to 8 people.
Value: $1,200
Starting bid
Kids basket filled with fun! Kids balance bike, games, puzzles, Legos and more.
Value: $300
Starting bid
Bogg Bag with accessories!
Value: $200
Starting bid
Includes 5 private sessions with Arizona Pilates Studio.
Value: $375
Starting bid
Includes a 10 pack of group classes with Arizona Pilates Studio.
Value: $275
Starting bid
5 Fiesta platters. Can be used indiviually.
Value: $310
Starting bid
4 passes to Slick City. Includes Slick City socks!
Value: $140
Starting bid
Our toddler teacher, Heather, will babysit your child(ren) at Desert Sun. Enjoy an afternoon or evening out!
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Stay after class to have lunch and play with Teachers Regina and Tammy!
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Stay after class and have lunch and play with Teacher Jaime!
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Stay after class and have lunch and play with Teacher Daniela!
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Delicious handmade items from Swanson Sourdough that include sourdough pasta, focaccia, berry tart and gift card.
Value: $60
Starting bid
Includes a treatment of choice and serum from LV Esthetics.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Newborn, Maternity, Family, Senior portraits, Lifestyle
Value: $500
Starting bid
This isn't just a clean basket, it's a clean swap for your home. Laundry detergent, fabric softener sheets, dishwasher detergent, laundry whitener, all in one basic cleaner, spray bottles and cleaning paste.
Value: $120
Starting bid
$50 Scheels gift card and Hydroflask waterbottle.
Starting bid
All you need for a picnic! Trader Joe's gift card, picnic basket and place settings for four. Drinks included, if over 21.
Value: $200
Starting bid
Folding double decker wagon with utility wheels, perfect for the beach or the ballpark! Also includes a tabletop attachment and carrying case.
Value: $250
Starting bid
Uline table top heater. Heats up to 30 sq. ft.
Value: $150
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