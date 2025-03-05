Desert View Parent Club's Online Auction

Spend the day helping Mr. Melville with his tasks as Principal for the Day!
Thank you to Mr. Melville for allowing students to
see behind the scenes of the Desert View Elementary Principal.
Spend the day helping Mr. Melville with his tasks as Principal for the Day!
Thank you to Mr. Melville for allowing students to
see behind the scenes of the Desert View Elementary Principal.
Lunch with a Cop
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Students will have a chance to have lunch with our amazing School Resource Officer, Officer Nava!
Thank you for donation, Officer Nava, and thank you for keeping our students safe!
Students will have a chance to have lunch with our amazing School Resource Officer, Officer Nava!
Thank you for donation, Officer Nava, and thank you for keeping our students safe!
Teacher Coach for the Day
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Spend the day helping Mrs. Mills coaching students as the Student Coach for the Day!
Thank you to Mrs. Mills for donating her time to allow a student to coach their peers as the Student Coach of the Day.
Spend the day helping Mrs. Mills coaching students as the Student Coach for the Day!
Thank you to Mrs. Mills for donating her time to allow a student to coach their peers as the Student Coach of the Day.
Ukulele Lessons with Ms. Goller
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Has your students always wanted to learn how to play the ukulele? Now is the perfect time to learn!
Thank you to Ms. Goller for donating a Ukulele lesson!
Has your students always wanted to learn how to play the ukulele? Now is the perfect time to learn!
Thank you to Ms. Goller for donating a Ukulele lesson!
Tea Party with Mrs. Rivera
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Are you ready to Par-Tea? The winner will choose 3 of their friends to join them for a fantastic Tea Party with the lovely Mrs. Rivera.
Thank you Mrs. Rivera for hosting such a Tea-rrific Party!
Are you ready to Par-Tea? The winner will choose 3 of their friends to join them for a fantastic Tea Party with the lovely Mrs. Rivera.
Thank you Mrs. Rivera for hosting such a Tea-rrific Party!
DVES Premiere Parking Spot
$150
auctionV2.input.startingBid
DVES Staff - Now is your chance to secure the coveted Premiere Parking Spot!
Place your bids to try and beat Mr. Melville!
DVES Staff - Now is your chance to secure the coveted Premiere Parking Spot!
Place your bids to try and beat Mr. Melville!
DVES Ceiling Tile
$100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Teachers - this one's for you!
Place your bid for the annual ceiling tile!
Teachers - this one's for you!
Place your bid for the annual ceiling tile!