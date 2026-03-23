Desert Wranglers Jeep Club Sponsorships

Sponsor a DWJC Club Approved Trail!

Funds are used during the year for, but not limited to,: trail clean-up, signage and repairs, trail maintenance or repairs, along with donations to preserves or other associations dedicated to preserving that trail or the geographical area.

Company logo

Prominently displayed on the check-in table during general meetings

Prominently displayed on the Desert Wranglers Jeep Club Home Page and our Trail Directory Page

Company logo and coupon code featured on our club sponsor page on the website with a link to your website

Placement of your logo on the Trail Leader’s Jeep when sponsored trail is scheduled for a run

3 runs per year minimum Sponsor provides removable window cling logo sign Qty=6 to fit on a Jeep side or rear window



Opportunity to provide promotional materials at our club general meetings

Social Media

4 Social media shout-outs in our Facebook Group

One sponsored post 4 times per year on our social media platforms highlighting your products or services.

A 5 min introduction/presentation at 4 general meetings per year

Exclusive mention in our club's official press releases and media coverage.

Featured recognition as a Trail Sponsor in all sponsored trail event promotions and marketing materials.

Shout out on the Meetup event and during the trail run along with dissemination of promotional materials to attendees

Spot light speaker (20min) at one of our general meetings or events.