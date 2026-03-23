Desert Wranglers Jeep Club Sponsorships

Funds are used during the year for, but not limited to,: trail clean-up, signage and repairs, trail maintenance or repairs, along with donations to preserves or other associations dedicated to preserving that trail or the geographical area.
Company logo
Prominently displayed on the check-in table during general meetings
Prominently displayed on the Desert Wranglers Jeep Club Home Page and our Trail Directory Page
Company logo and coupon code featured on our club sponsor page on the website with a link to your website
Placement of your logo on the Trail Leader’s Jeep when sponsored trail is scheduled for a run
3 runs per year minimum
Sponsor provides removable window cling logo sign Qty=6 to fit on a Jeep side or rear window
Opportunity to provide promotional materials at our club general meetings
Social Media
4 Social media shout-outs in our Facebook Group
One sponsored post 4 times per year on our social media platforms highlighting your products or services.
A 5 min introduction/presentation at 4 general meetings per year
Exclusive mention in our club's official press releases and media coverage.
Featured recognition as a Trail Sponsor in all sponsored trail event promotions and marketing materials.
Shout out on the Meetup event and during the trail run along with dissemination of promotional materials to attendees
Spot light speaker (20min) at one of our general meetings or events.
5 Yearly Memberships Included
Sponsor a DWJC Club Approved Trail!
Funds are used during the year for, but not limited to,: trail clean-up, signage and repairs, trail maintenance or repairs, along with donations to preserves or other associations dedicated to preserving that trail or the geographical area.
Company logo
Prominently displayed on the check-in table during general meetings
Prominently displayed on the Desert Wranglers Jeep Club Home Page and our Trail Directory Page
Company logo and coupon code featured on our club sponsor page on the website with a link to your website
Placement of your logo on the Trail Leader’s Jeep when sponsored trail is scheduled for a run
3 runs per year minimum
Sponsor provides removable window cling logo sign Qty=6 to fit on a Jeep side or rear window
Opportunity to provide promotional materials at our club general meetings
Social Media
4 Social media shout-outs in our Facebook Group
One sponsored post 4 times per year on our social media platforms highlighting your products or services.
A 5 min introduction/presentation at 4 general meetings per year
Exclusive mention in our club's official press releases and media coverage.
Featured recognition as a Trail Sponsor in all sponsored trail event promotions and marketing materials.
Shout out on the Meetup event and during the trail run along with dissemination of promotional materials to attendees
Spot light speaker (20min) at one of our general meetings or events.
5 Yearly Memberships Included
Dirt Dominator
$2,500
Valid until March 31, 2027
Company logo
Displayed at our check-in table during general meetings and certain expo events
Logo and coupon code featured on our club sponsor page on the website with a link to your website
Prominently Displayed on the Desert Wranglers Jeep Club Home Page
Opportunity to provide promotional materials at our club general meetings
Social Media
4 Social media shout-outs in our Facebook Group
2 Special event post/share to Facebook Group
One sponsored post 4 times per year on our social media platforms highlighting your products or services.
Featured recognition as a Dirt Dominator Sponsor in all event promotions and marketing materials.
Spot light speaker (20min) at one of our general meetings or events.
A 5 min introduction/presentation at 3 general meetings per year
Exclusive mention in our club's official press releases and media coverage.
4 Yearly Memberships Included
Company logo
Displayed at our check-in table during general meetings and certain expo events
Logo and coupon code featured on our club sponsor page on the website with a link to your website
Prominently Displayed on the Desert Wranglers Jeep Club Home Page
Opportunity to provide promotional materials at our club general meetings
Social Media
4 Social media shout-outs in our Facebook Group
2 Special event post/share to Facebook Group
One sponsored post 4 times per year on our social media platforms highlighting your products or services.
Featured recognition as a Dirt Dominator Sponsor in all event promotions and marketing materials.
Spot light speaker (20min) at one of our general meetings or events.
A 5 min introduction/presentation at 3 general meetings per year
Exclusive mention in our club's official press releases and media coverage.
4 Yearly Memberships Included
Adventure Seeker
$1,000
Valid until March 31, 2027
Company logo
Displayed at our check-in table during general meetings and certain expo events
Logo and coupon code featured on our club sponsor page on the website with a link to your website
Opportunity to provide promotional materials at our club general meetings
Social Media
2 Social media shout-outs in our Facebook Group
2 Special event post/share to Facebook Group
Sponsored post 4 times per year on our social media platforms highlighting your products or services.
A 5 min introduction/presentation at 3 general meetings per year
Exclusive mention in our club's official press releases and media coverage.
3 Yearly Memberships Included
Business name listed in Sponsor Partners section of the monthly MidGunner newsletter
Company logo
Displayed at our check-in table during general meetings and certain expo events
Logo and coupon code featured on our club sponsor page on the website with a link to your website
Opportunity to provide promotional materials at our club general meetings
Social Media
2 Social media shout-outs in our Facebook Group
2 Special event post/share to Facebook Group
Sponsored post 4 times per year on our social media platforms highlighting your products or services.
A 5 min introduction/presentation at 3 general meetings per year
Exclusive mention in our club's official press releases and media coverage.
3 Yearly Memberships Included
Business name listed in Sponsor Partners section of the monthly MidGunner newsletter
Back Country
$500
No expiration
Company logo
Displayed at our check-in table during general meetings and certain expo events
Logo and coupon code/special offer featured on our club sponsor page on the website with a link to your website
Opportunity to provide promotional materials at our club general meetings
Social Media
1 Social media shout-outs in our Facebook Group
1 Special Event post/share to Facebook Group
Sponsored post 2 times per year on our social media platforms highlighting your products or services.
A 5 min introduction/presentation at 2 general meetings per year
2 Yearly Memberships Included
Business name listed in Sponsor Partners section of the monthly MidGunner newsletter
Company logo
Displayed at our check-in table during general meetings and certain expo events
Logo and coupon code/special offer featured on our club sponsor page on the website with a link to your website
Opportunity to provide promotional materials at our club general meetings
Social Media
1 Social media shout-outs in our Facebook Group
1 Special Event post/share to Facebook Group
Sponsored post 2 times per year on our social media platforms highlighting your products or services.
A 5 min introduction/presentation at 2 general meetings per year
2 Yearly Memberships Included
Business name listed in Sponsor Partners section of the monthly MidGunner newsletter
Stock Rig
$250
Valid until March 31, 2027
Company logo
Displayed at our check-in table during general meetings and certain expo events
Logo and coupon code/special offer featured on our club sponsor page on the website
Opportunity to provide promotional materials at our club general meetings
Social Media
1 Social media shout-out in our Facebook Group
A 5 min introduction/presentation at 1 general meeting per year
1 Yearly Membership Included
Business name listed in Sponsor Partners section of the monthly MidGunner newsletter
Sponsored post once per year on our social media platforms highlighting your products or services.
Company logo
Displayed at our check-in table during general meetings and certain expo events
Logo and coupon code/special offer featured on our club sponsor page on the website
Opportunity to provide promotional materials at our club general meetings
Social Media
1 Social media shout-out in our Facebook Group
A 5 min introduction/presentation at 1 general meeting per year
1 Yearly Membership Included
Business name listed in Sponsor Partners section of the monthly MidGunner newsletter
Sponsored post once per year on our social media platforms highlighting your products or services.
Room Sponsor
$100
Provide promotional materials at sponsored meeting
Company logo
Displayed at our check-in table during general meetings and certain expo events
Logo featured on our club sponsor page on the website
3 min introduction of who you are and what you do
Optional Add: Raffle Sponsor (Min $50 value)
Business name listed in Sponsor Partners section of the monthly MidGunner newsletter
Provide promotional materials at sponsored meeting
Company logo
Displayed at our check-in table during general meetings and certain expo events
Logo featured on our club sponsor page on the website
3 min introduction of who you are and what you do
Optional Add: Raffle Sponsor (Min $50 value)
Business name listed in Sponsor Partners section of the monthly MidGunner newsletter
Christmas Party Room Sponsor
$200
Provide promotional materials at sponsored meeting
Company logo
Displayed at our check-in table during general meetings and certain expo events
Logo featured on our club sponsor page on the website
3 min introduction of who you are and what you do
Optional Add: Raffle Sponsor (Min $50 value)
Business name listed in Sponsor Partners section of the monthly MidGunner newsletter
Christmas Party (2nd Thursday of Dec) - $100 Room + $100 Charity
Provide promotional materials at sponsored meeting
Company logo
Displayed at our check-in table during general meetings and certain expo events
Logo featured on our club sponsor page on the website
3 min introduction of who you are and what you do
Optional Add: Raffle Sponsor (Min $50 value)
Business name listed in Sponsor Partners section of the monthly MidGunner newsletter
Christmas Party (2nd Thursday of Dec) - $100 Room + $100 Charity
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!