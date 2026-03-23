Desert Wranglers Jeep Club

Offered by

Desert Wranglers Jeep Club

About the memberships

Desert Wranglers Jeep Club Sponsorships

Trail Boss Sponsorship
$5,000

Valid until March 31, 2027

  • Sponsor a DWJC Club Approved Trail!
  • Funds are used during the year for, but not limited to,: trail clean-up, signage and repairs, trail maintenance or repairs, along with donations to preserves or other associations dedicated to preserving that trail or the geographical area.
  • Company logo
    • Prominently displayed on the check-in table during general meetings
    • Prominently displayed on the Desert Wranglers Jeep Club Home Page and our Trail Directory Page
    • Company logo and coupon code featured on our club sponsor page on the website with a link to your website
    • Placement of your logo on the Trail Leader’s Jeep when sponsored trail is scheduled for a run 
      • 3 runs per year minimum
      • Sponsor provides removable window cling logo sign Qty=6 to fit on a Jeep side or rear window
  • Opportunity to provide promotional materials at our club general meetings
  • Social Media
    • 4 Social media shout-outs in our Facebook Group
    • One sponsored post 4 times per year on our social media platforms highlighting your products or services.
  • A 5 min introduction/presentation at 4 general meetings per year
  • Exclusive mention in our club's official press releases and media coverage.
  • Featured recognition as a Trail Sponsor in all sponsored trail event promotions and marketing materials.
  • Shout out on the Meetup event and during the trail run along with dissemination of promotional materials to attendees
  • Spot light speaker (20min) at one of our general meetings or events.
  • 5 Yearly Memberships Included
Dirt Dominator
$2,500

Valid until March 31, 2027

  • Company logo
    • Displayed at our check-in table during general meetings and certain expo events
    • Logo and coupon code featured on our club sponsor page on the website with a link to your website
    • Prominently Displayed on the Desert Wranglers Jeep Club Home Page
  • Opportunity to provide promotional materials at our club general meetings
  • Social Media
    • 4 Social media shout-outs in our Facebook Group
    • 2 Special event post/share to Facebook Group
    • One sponsored post 4 times per year on our social media platforms highlighting your products or services.
  • Featured recognition as a Dirt Dominator Sponsor in all event promotions and marketing materials.
  • Spot light speaker (20min) at one of our general meetings or events.
  • A 5 min introduction/presentation at 3 general meetings per year
  • Exclusive mention in our club's official press releases and media coverage.
  • 4 Yearly Memberships Included
Adventure Seeker
$1,000

Valid until March 31, 2027

  • Company logo
    • Displayed at our check-in table during general meetings and certain expo events
    • Logo and coupon code featured on our club sponsor page on the website with a link to your website
  • Opportunity to provide promotional materials at our club general meetings
  • Social Media
    • 2 Social media shout-outs in our Facebook Group
    • 2 Special event post/share to Facebook Group
    • Sponsored post 4 times per year on our social media platforms highlighting your products or services.
  • A 5 min introduction/presentation at 3 general meetings per year
  • Exclusive mention in our club's official press releases and media coverage.
  • 3 Yearly Memberships Included
  • Business name listed in Sponsor Partners section of the monthly MidGunner newsletter
Back Country
$500

No expiration

  • Company logo
    • Displayed at our check-in table during general meetings and certain expo events
    • Logo and coupon code/special offer featured on our club sponsor page on the website with a link to your website
  • Opportunity to provide promotional materials at our club general meetings
  • Social Media
    • 1 Social media shout-outs in our Facebook Group
    • 1 Special Event post/share to Facebook Group
    • Sponsored post 2 times per year on our social media platforms highlighting your products or services.
  • A 5 min introduction/presentation at 2 general meetings per year
  • 2 Yearly Memberships Included
  • Business name listed in Sponsor Partners section of the monthly MidGunner newsletter
Stock Rig
$250

Valid until March 31, 2027

  • Company logo
    • Displayed at our check-in table during general meetings and certain expo events
    • Logo and coupon code/special offer featured on our club sponsor page on the website 
  • Opportunity to provide promotional materials at our club general meetings
  • Social Media
    • 1 Social media shout-out in our Facebook Group
  • A 5 min introduction/presentation at 1 general meeting per year
  • 1 Yearly Membership Included
  • Business name listed in Sponsor Partners section of the monthly MidGunner newsletter
  • Sponsored post once per year on our social media platforms highlighting your products or services.
Room Sponsor
$100
  • Provide promotional materials at sponsored meeting
  • Company logo
    • Displayed at our check-in table during general meetings and certain expo events
    • Logo featured on our club sponsor page on the website 
  • 3 min introduction of who you are and what you do
  • Optional Add:  Raffle Sponsor (Min $50 value)
  • Business name listed in Sponsor Partners section of the monthly MidGunner newsletter
Christmas Party Room Sponsor
$200
  • Provide promotional materials at sponsored meeting
  • Company logo
    • Displayed at our check-in table during general meetings and certain expo events
    • Logo featured on our club sponsor page on the website 
  • 3 min introduction of who you are and what you do
  • Optional Add:  Raffle Sponsor (Min $50 value)
  • Business name listed in Sponsor Partners section of the monthly MidGunner newsletter
  • Christmas Party (2nd Thursday of Dec) - $100 Room + $100 Charity

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!