Desfile del Día de Reyes/Three Kings' Day Parade

About this event
Represent your country or cultural dance group and bring the full color, rhythm, and vibrancy of your heritage to life.
We welcome local businesses to participate in the parade. Bring your staff, engage with the community.
You can make your participation in the parade even more engaging by using a car or truck to promote your organization or business. A current inspection report, registration, and valid driver’s license are required.
or greater visibility and impact, participants may bring a float or trailer. A current inspection report, registration, and valid driver’s license are required.
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