Diamante, Inc. DBA Diamante Arts & Cultural Center

Hosted by

Diamante, Inc. DBA Diamante Arts & Cultural Center

About this event

Desfile del Día de Reyes/Three Kings' Day Parade

N Academy St

Cary, NC 27513, USA

Country-Cultural Group
$10

Represent your country or cultural dance group and bring the full color, rhythm, and vibrancy of your heritage to life.

Business
$25

We welcome local businesses to participate in the parade. Bring your staff, engage with the community.

Car or Truck
$50

You can make your participation in the parade even more engaging by using a car or truck to promote your organization or business. A current inspection report, registration, and valid driver’s license are required.

Trailor or Float
$75

or greater visibility and impact, participants may bring a float or trailer. A current inspection report, registration, and valid driver’s license are required.

Add a donation for Diamante, Inc. DBA Diamante Arts & Cultural Center

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