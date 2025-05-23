Design+Build Asheville

Transportation from the Hotel to the Biltmore Estate • 90-minute Guided Tour of the Home • Transportation to the Compass Club Event (Included), or Back to the Hotel.
Thursday's Compass Club Event • Lunch on Friday & Saturday • D+B Expo Happy Hour (Comp'd Beverages & Snacks, Door Prizes) • All Educational Sessions • All Session Replays.
Must be in conjunction with a Conference Ticket • Thursday's Compass Club Event • Lunch on Friday & Saturday • D+B Expo Happy Hour (Comp'd Beverages & Snacks) • All Educational Sessions • All Session Replays
Comp'd Beverages & Snacks • Door Prizes
Gala Reception • Two-Hour Open Bar • Three-Course Dinner • Awards Presentation • Comp'd Professional Photos • Awards Replay (Black-Tie Optional, Fellows Wear Your White Jacket & Medallion)
Any or All of the Following: Annual Membership Meeting (Friday) • Board of Directors (Thursday) • College of Fellows (Thursday) • NCBDC (Thursday).
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing