NKBA Northern California

Hosted by

NKBA Northern California

About this event

By Design- The NorCal Annual Gala & Awards

101 Henry Adams St

San Francisco, CA 94103, USA

Early Bird General Admission
$195
Available until Jun 1

Grab your seat before prices go up! Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating design, community, and creativity. Your ticket includes food and drinks — all you need to bring is your passion for great design. Don't wait, this rate won't last!

Early Bird Table Ticket
$1,775
Available until Jun 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Bring your whole crew and save! Reserve a full table of 10 at our best available rate and enjoy an incredible night of design, food, and drinks together. Perfect for teams, firms, or a group of design-loving friends. This price disappears June 1st — lock it in now!

Design Competition Entrant
$185

Did you enter the design competition? This ticket is just for you! Join fellow competitors and industry peers for a spectacular gala evening complete with food and drinks. Celebrate your work, connect with the community, and enjoy the night — you've earned it!

NKBA Student member ticket
$175

An exclusive rate just for NKBA student members! Join industry professionals and fellow design enthusiasts for an inspiring evening of food, drinks, and celebration. This is the perfect opportunity to connect with the design community, get inspired, and start building relationships that will last throughout your career. Must be a current NKBA student member to qualify.

General Admission
$225

Come celebrate the best in design with the NKBA Northern California community! Your ticket includes a fantastic evening of food, drinks, and connection with some of the most talented design professionals in the Bay Area. We can't wait to see you there!

Awards Gala Table Ticket
$2,025
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Make a night of it with your team! Reserve a full table of 10 and enjoy an amazing evening of design, community, food, and drinks all in one place. A great way to entertain clients, reward your team, or simply celebrate together in style.

Add a donation for NKBA Northern California

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