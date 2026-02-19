By Design- The NorCal Annual Gala & Awards

About this event
Grab your seat before prices go up! Join us for an unforgettable evening celebrating design, community, and creativity. Your ticket includes food and drinks — all you need to bring is your passion for great design. Don't wait, this rate won't last!
Bring your whole crew and save! Reserve a full table of 10 at our best available rate and enjoy an incredible night of design, food, and drinks together. Perfect for teams, firms, or a group of design-loving friends. This price disappears June 1st — lock it in now!
Did you enter the design competition? This ticket is just for you! Join fellow competitors and industry peers for a spectacular gala evening complete with food and drinks. Celebrate your work, connect with the community, and enjoy the night — you've earned it!
An exclusive rate just for NKBA student members! Join industry professionals and fellow design enthusiasts for an inspiring evening of food, drinks, and celebration. This is the perfect opportunity to connect with the design community, get inspired, and start building relationships that will last throughout your career. Must be a current NKBA student member to qualify.
Come celebrate the best in design with the NKBA Northern California community! Your ticket includes a fantastic evening of food, drinks, and connection with some of the most talented design professionals in the Bay Area. We can't wait to see you there!
Make a night of it with your team! Reserve a full table of 10 and enjoy an amazing evening of design, community, food, and drinks all in one place. A great way to entertain clients, reward your team, or simply celebrate together in style.
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