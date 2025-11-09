Design Science PTSA's Holiday Auction

Since 1922, Gazebo Gardens has been a staple for local plant lovers and those looking to make their homes beautiful. The nursery also hosts food truck events, has a beer garden, a wonderful gift shop and coffee shop. This package includes a $50 gift card.





For more details, go to http://gazebogardens1922.com/home/





Total value: $70.





Gift certificate donated by a generous anonymous community supporter.





Beautiful floral insulated travel mug also included courtesy of Pangia Yang.



