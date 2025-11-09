Design Science PTSA's Holiday Auction

Hosted by
This is a great option for a memorable parent/child, grandparent/grandchild adventure or date night for the young at heart. Package includes $25 to Coldstone and $25 to Build a Bear.
Valued at $50.
Escaping the winter gloom for a beach vacation? Just need a little upkeep? Great as a gift or for your own use, this Jen's Waxing gift certificate is good for a lip/brow/underarm combo or Brazilian wax.
Also included, women's wallet.
Valued at $100.
Must be redeemed by 12/1/2026.
Donated by Jen's Waxing and Pangia Yang.
Get ready for the Big Man with this combo that includes a hot cocoa trio, Santa Claus mug, candy jar and Jelly Belly's Christmas Mix.
Valued at $28.
Donated by Frances Echeverria Logan.
Sometimes, self-care is takeout and a sensory experience at home. Unwind from holiday stress with a 12 lb weighted blanket,
Cinnamon Sugared Donut candle & $50 to Hummus Republic.
Valued at $115.
Donated by Pangia Yang Dr. Houston and iHeart Media Fresno.
Find everything you need for holiday crafting, gift giving and more with this gift certificate to use online or in stores.
Valued at $50.
Donated by Nana Tullock.
All on one stocking stuffer option or gift basket choice for the person on your list that enjoys a little self-care. Set includes body scrub, body cream, fragrance mist, body wash, hand sanitizer and apple cider scented candle.
Valued at $70.
Donated by Sandra Contreras and Dr. Houston.
An absolute must for those looking to raise the bar on their at home routine. Set includes It's a 10 Keratin Kit, nanosteamer and travel sized lotion and body wash set.
Valued at $125.
Donated by Terry Ramirez and Pangia Yang.
Halloween isn't just for October... Whether you love spooky season year round or want to prepare for next year, this set is perfect. Includes insulated travel mug, coffee cup and candy bowl.
Valued at $80.
Donated by Staci Pederson.
$50 to Fresno's favorite sandwich shop with all of the extras! Basket also includes a crew neck sweatshirt, t-shirt, water bottle, lunch bag, cup, bowl and chips.
Valued at $120.
Donated by Choua Yang.
Some of the old and some of the new, all in one set.Today's "Wicked" craze started with this original. Relive the Yellow Brick Road with this 70th edition box set. Also included is a Disney Mandalorian Grogu coffee mug.
Valued at $70.
Gift certificate donated by a generous anonymous community supporter.
Mug donated by Pangia Yang.
Sometimes, life is busy and you live it on the move. This package will power you through with an insulated travel mug for hot/cold beverages, 1 lb coffee beans and a $25 Subway gift card.
Valued at $100.
Donated by Staci Pederson, Dr. Houston and Dani at Starbucks.
If you're headed out for the holidays, this will make packing a little bit easier with an amazing organizer box, makeup bag and travel size Pureology haircare kit.
Valued at $75.
Donated by Pangia Yang.
Show your DSMCHS pride and stay ready for chilly weather with this set of XL t-shirt and Columbia travel blanket. Perfect for the car or the trail.
Valued at $47.
Donated by Sandra Munoz and Visionomyx.
Perfect for a catchall or a game of dice or D&D, this DSMCHS branded leatherette tray and zippered pouch set lets you show your school spirit and stay organized. Dice not included.
Valued at $28.
Donated by Visionomyx.
Literally float away with this amazing one month unlimited float therapy experience from True Rest in northeast Fresno. Then come home and continue to unwind with a hot beverage from this beautiful set.
For more information, visit https://truerest.com/locations/fresno/
Valued at $400.
Donated by True Rest and Pangia Yang.
Honor your loved ones with this handmade Dia de los Muertos inspired cross, 6 candles and wooden frame.
Valued at $50.
Donated by Michele Echeverria, Frances Echeverria Logan and Terry Ramirez.
Kickstart your new workout routine with this one month membership to build new skills, community and confidence.
For more details, visit
Valued at $247.
Donated by Fight Girl Fitness in Fresno.
Enjoy drinks, appetizers, Happy Hour, dinner... it's up to you with $100 to Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The perfect spot after work, for a romantic date or to celebrate a special occasion.
Valued at $100.
Donated by Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar at Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno.
Enjoy drinks, appetizers, Happy Hour, dinner... it's up to you with $100 to Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The perfect spot after work, for a romantic date or to celebrate a special occasion.
Valued at $100.
Donated by Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar at Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno.
Since 1922, Gazebo Gardens has been a staple for local plant lovers and those looking to make their homes beautiful. The nursery also hosts food truck events, has a beer garden, a wonderful gift shop and coffee shop. This package includes a $50 gift card.
For more details, go to http://gazebogardens1922.com/home/
Total value: $70.
Gift certificate donated by a generous anonymous community supporter.
Beautiful floral insulated travel mug also included courtesy of Pangia Yang.
Look camera ready for your family photos, holiday parties or just because with this service donated by Krissy, a talented and generous stylist serving the Fresno/Clovis area.
Valued at $60.
Salon located in NE Fresno behind Villagio Shopping Center.
Donated by Krissy Peck.
It's your choice of some of Fresno's favorite restaurants, all with one gift certificate! Good for Spicy J's, O-Iza, J-Pot, Hino Oishi, Lin's Fusion and Ramen Hayashi.
Valued at $100.
Donated by iHeart Media Fresno.
Local photographer, Jim Curnyn, captures the beauty of Fresno's iconic theater at night. 8x10 photo framed to 17x14.
Valued at $125.
Visit https://jimcurnynphotography.com/ for more beautiful art.
Donated by Jim Curnyn.
Say goodbye to 2025 with one more trip to Santa Cruz! This package includes 4 ride wristbands to the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk and a $50 gift certificate to The Crow's Nest Restaurant.
Please note that tickets are only valid through 12/31/25.
Visit https://beachboardwalk.com/ for Boardwalk dates and hours of operation and ride/wristband details.
Valued at $250.
Donated by iHeart Media Fresno.
Everything you need for good conversation... just BYO beverage. Package includes tabletop metal fire pit, set of 2 double-wall insulated glasses and "Rorshock!" card game.
Valued at $35.
Donated by Frances Echeverria Logan.
Perfect for the coffee lover on your list! Package includes a matching coffee/espresso cup set, 1 lb espresso roast and French Press.
Valued at $40.
Donated by Dani at Starbucks and Frances Echeverria Logan.
Sometimes, self-care is takeout and a sensory experience at home. Unwind from holiday stress with a 12 lb weighted blanket,
Warm Ocean Breeze candle & $50 to Hummus Republic.
Valued at $115.
Donated by Pangia Yang, Dr. Houston and iHeart Media Fresno.
Find the perfect gift for yourself, your home or someone on your list with this gift card good for TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Home Goods, Home Sense and Sierra stores.
Valued at $50.
Donated by Nana Tullock.
If you have a savory snack fan on your list, this basket is the perfect gift for them! Dill pickle cucumber chips, salsa tomato chips, two flavors of potato chips and classic See's Peanut Brittle.
Valued at $45.
Donated by Marjorie Baker Donovan.
All on one stocking stuffer option or gift basket choice for the person on your list that enjoys a little self-care. Set includes body wash, body cream, cleansing bar, body spray, scrub, hand sanitizer and fireside scented candle.
Valued at $70.
Donated by Sandra Contreras and Dr. Houston.
Host the perfect tea party at home without the headache of baking. Set includes a two- tiered dessert stand and $25 gift card to La Boulangerie.
Valued at $60.
Donated by Lan Nelson.
Now is your chance to try one of the valley's best yoga studios, with multiple locations, for an entire month of unlimited classes. Stay hydrated while you're at it with your new Billie Eilish branded glass water bottle.
For more information, visit https://bluemoonyogastudios.com/
Valued at $250.
Donated by Blue Moon Yoga & Wellness and Pangia Yang.
A staple in Fresno for the artist in your life, there is nothing like Allard's at big box stores. Package includes $50 in gift certificates and a DSMCHS branded zippered pouch.
Valued at $54.
Donated by Rachel Rose and Visionomyx.
With $100 in gift cards to eat and play at Dave & Buster's, you'll probably need something to help you carry away your winnings! That's why we've included a DSMCHS branded tote and zippered pouch.
Valued at $108.
Donated by Ana Ramirez and Visionomyx.
Work out all those aches and pains with this gift certificate that includes your initial appointment and 6 follow up sessions. DSMCHS zippered pouch included for yourself or gifting!
For more information, go to https://www.thejoint.com/california/fresno/west-fresno-31241
Valued at $242.
Gift certificate donated by a generous anonymous community supoorter.
Pouch donated by Visionomyx.
Jump start your 2026 healthy habits with this one month unlimited membership and access to their exclusive app. "Everything you need to achieve your fitness goals under one roof."
For more information, visit https://title29fitness.com/
Valued at $378.
Donated by Title 29 Fitness.
Facemasks, nail polish, a selection of candy and snacks, and a mug for your favorite hot beverage will make your weekend at home feel like a sweet treat.
Valued at $20.
Donated by Nikki Richards.
A collection of all things pretty and fun. This set includes a framed "You're Like, Really Pretty" mirror, blanket, journal, compact mirror, pen set, beading kit and candle
Valued at $42.
Donated by Michele Echeverria.
Adorable Trader Joe's 1.5 gallon insulated tote bag comes with two sugar scrubs and a cranberry mandrin candle.
Valued at $30.
Donated by Arlyn Martinez.
Proceeds from this sale directly benefits the Class of 2026.
Add to your plant collection with this mounted syngonium arrangement and $25 gift card to Gazebo Gardens.
Valued at $125.
Donated by Gazebo Gardens.
Enjoy $50 at Fresno's Manhattan Steakhouse and this gift basket that includes 3 bottles of assorted wine, crackers, cheese, olives, cookies and wooden tray.
Valued at $105.
Donated by Lindsey Osborne.
Must be 21 to purchase. ID will be checked at pickup.
Enjoy one of Fresno's favorite breakfast spots with a menu full of delicious options.
Valued at $60
