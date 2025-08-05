DesignCare 26th Annual Gala

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Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Ticket includes VIP Seating
Social Media Acknowledgment Across All Platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram). Full Page Color Advertisement within Souvenir Journal. Inclusion in Pre-Event Advertising/Radio/Video. Sponsorship Includes 2 Tickets.
Acknowledgment from Stage. Logo & Name Recognition in Printed Materials (Invitation, Step-N-Repeat, Posters, Etc.). Social Media Acknowledgment Across All Platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram). Full Page Color Advertisement within Souvenir Journal. Inclusion in Pre-Event Advertising/Radio/Video. Sponsorship Includes 4 Tickets.
Acknowledgment from Stage. Logo & Name Recognition in Printed Materials (Invitation, Step-N-Repeat, Posters, Etc.). Social Media Acknowledgment Across All Platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram). Full Page Color Advertisement within Souvenir Journal. Inclusion in Pre-Event Advertising/Radio/Video. Sponsorship Includes 6 Tickets.
Category Exclusivity. On Stage Introduction of HRF "Matthew T. Robinson Jr. Award of Courage" Honoree. Logo & Name Recognition in Printed Materials (Invitation, Step-N-Repeat, Posters, Etc.). Social Media Acknowledgment Across All Platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram). Full Page Color Advertisement within Souvenir Journal (Inside Cover). Inclusion in Pre-Event Advertising/Radio/Video. Red Carpet Photo with Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete and Media Interview. Sponsorship Includes 8 Tickets
Custom Sponsorship Activation. Designation As "Entertainment" Co-Sponsor. Category Exclusivity. On Stage Introduction of HRF "Angel on Path" Honoree. Logo & Name Recognition in Printed Materials (Invitation, Step-N-Repeat, Posters, Etc.). Social Media Acknowledgment Across All Platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram). Full Page Color Advertisement within Souvenir Journal (Inside Cover). Inclusion in Pre-Event Advertising/Radio/Video. Red Carpet Photo with Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete and Media Interview. Sponsorship Includes 16 Tickets.
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Custom Sponsorship Activation. Event Naming Rights. Designation As "Entertainment" Co-Sponsor. Category Exclusivity. Corporate Video Plays During the Run-of-Show. On Stage Introduction of HRF "Celebrity" Honoree. Logo & Name Recognition in Printed Materials (Invitation, Step-N-Repeat, Posters, Etc.). Social Media Acknowledgment Across All Platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram). Full Page Color Advertisement within Souvenir Journal (Back Cover). Inclusion in Pre-Event Advertising/Radio/Video. Red Carpet Photo with Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete and Media Interview. Sponsorship Includes 30 Tickets
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