DesignCare 26th Annual Gala

Category Exclusivity. On Stage Introduction of HRF "Matthew T. Robinson Jr. Award of Courage" Honoree. Logo & Name Recognition in Printed Materials (Invitation, Step-N-Repeat, Posters, Etc.). Social Media Acknowledgment Across All Platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram). Full Page Color Advertisement within Souvenir Journal (Inside Cover). Inclusion in Pre-Event Advertising/Radio/Video. Red Carpet Photo with Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete and Media Interview. Sponsorship Includes 8 Tickets