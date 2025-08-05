HollyRodFoundation

Hosted by

HollyRodFoundation

About this event

DesignCare 26th Annual Gala

1520 N Cahuenga Blvd

Hollywood, CA 90028, USA

General Admission
$250

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

VIP
$500

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Ticket includes VIP Seating

Bronze Sponsorshsip
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Social Media Acknowledgment Across All Platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram). Full Page Color Advertisement within Souvenir Journal. Inclusion in Pre-Event Advertising/Radio/Video. Sponsorship Includes 2 Tickets.

Silver Sponsorship
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Acknowledgment from Stage. Logo & Name Recognition in Printed Materials (Invitation, Step-N-Repeat, Posters, Etc.). Social Media Acknowledgment Across All Platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram). Full Page Color Advertisement within Souvenir Journal. Inclusion in Pre-Event Advertising/Radio/Video. Sponsorship Includes 4 Tickets.

Gold Sponsorship
$50,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Acknowledgment from Stage. Logo & Name Recognition in Printed Materials (Invitation, Step-N-Repeat, Posters, Etc.). Social Media Acknowledgment Across All Platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram). Full Page Color Advertisement within Souvenir Journal. Inclusion in Pre-Event Advertising/Radio/Video. Sponsorship Includes 6 Tickets.

Platinum Sponsorship
$75,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Category Exclusivity. On Stage Introduction of HRF "Matthew T. Robinson Jr. Award of Courage" Honoree. Logo & Name Recognition in Printed Materials (Invitation, Step-N-Repeat, Posters, Etc.). Social Media Acknowledgment Across All Platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram). Full Page Color Advertisement within Souvenir Journal (Inside Cover). Inclusion in Pre-Event Advertising/Radio/Video. Red Carpet Photo with Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete and Media Interview. Sponsorship Includes 8 Tickets

Diamond Sponsorship
$100,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Custom Sponsorship Activation. Designation As "Entertainment" Co-Sponsor. Category Exclusivity. On Stage Introduction of HRF "Angel on Path" Honoree. Logo & Name Recognition in Printed Materials (Invitation, Step-N-Repeat, Posters, Etc.). Social Media Acknowledgment Across All Platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram). Full Page Color Advertisement within Souvenir Journal (Inside Cover). Inclusion in Pre-Event Advertising/Radio/Video. Red Carpet Photo with Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete and Media Interview. Sponsorship Includes 16 Tickets.

Presenting Sponsorship
$200,000

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 30 tickets

Custom Sponsorship Activation. Event Naming Rights. Designation As "Entertainment" Co-Sponsor. Category Exclusivity. Corporate Video Plays During the Run-of-Show. On Stage Introduction of HRF "Celebrity" Honoree. Logo & Name Recognition in Printed Materials (Invitation, Step-N-Repeat, Posters, Etc.). Social Media Acknowledgment Across All Platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram). Full Page Color Advertisement within Souvenir Journal (Back Cover). Inclusion in Pre-Event Advertising/Radio/Video. Red Carpet Photo with Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete and Media Interview. Sponsorship Includes 30 Tickets

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