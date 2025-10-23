Designer Bag BINGO 2026

FASHION ICON Event Sponsor | $1,500.00
Reserved table of ten (10) at front of the venue
Signage on display at the event
Recognition on the website and social media platforms
Acknowledgement from the podium
RUNWAY REFRESHMENT Sponsors | $1,000.00
Reserved table of eight (8) at front of the venue
Signage on display at the event
Recognition on the website and social media platforms
Acknowledgement from the podium
SIGNATURE Sponsors | $500
Naming of a Special Bingo Game
Signage on display at the event
Recognition on the website and social media platforms
Acknowledgement from the podium
SIGNATURE Special Raffle Prize Sponsors | $500
Naming of a Special Raffle Prize
Signage on display at the event
Recognition on the website and social media platforms
Acknowledgement from the podium
TRENDSETTING Regular Bingo Game Sponsors | $300
Naming of a Regular Bingo Game
Signage on display at the event
Recognition on the website and social media platforms
Acknowledgement from the podium
TRENDSETTING Early Bird Game Sponsor | $300
Naming of the Early Bird Game
Signage on display at the event
Recognition on the website and social media platforms
Acknowledgement from the podium
TRENDSETTING Last Chance Prize Sponsor | $300
Naming of Last Chance Prize
Signage on display at the event
Recognition on the website and social media platforms
Acknowledgement from the podium
FASHIONABLE Door Prize Sponsors | $200
Naming of Door Prizes
Signage on display at the event
Recognition on the website and social media platforms
Acknowledgement from the podium
FASHIONABLE 2nd Place Prize Sponsors | $200
Naming of 2nd Place Prize
Signage on display at the event
Recognition on the website and social media platforms
Acknowledgement from the podium
Group Tickets in Advance: $300/table of 10 reserved.
All attendees must have a purchased ticket.
Players under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Group Tickets in Advance: $240/table of 8 reserved.
All attendees must have a purchased ticket.
Players under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Individual Tickets in Advance: $30 per person until 11:55 PM on 1.22.26. No reserved seating. Open seating only.
$35 per person at the door.
All attendees must have a purchased ticket.
Players under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
$
