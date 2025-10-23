Designer Bag BINGO 2026

Tall Cedars of Lebanon of North America | 2501 Putty Hill Ave

Parkville, MD 21234, USA

Fashion Icon Event Sponsor | $1,500
FASHION ICON Event Sponsor | $1,500.00
Reserved table of ten (10) at front of the venue
Signage on display at the event
Recognition on the website and social media platforms
Acknowledgement from the podium

Runway Refreshment Sponsors | $1,000
RUNWAY REFRESHMENT Sponsors | $1,000.00
Reserved table of eight (8) at front of the venue
Signage on display at the event
Recognition on the website and social media platforms
Acknowledgement from the podium

Signature Special Bingo Game Sponsors | $500
SIGNATURE Sponsors | $500
Naming of a Special Bingo Game
Signage on display at the event
Recognition on the website and social media platforms
Acknowledgement from the podium

Signature Special Raffle Prize Sponsors | $500
SIGNATURE Special Raffle Prize Sponsors | $500
Naming of a Special Raffle Prize
Signage on display at the event
Recognition on the website and social media platforms
Acknowledgement from the podium

Trendsetting Regular Bingo Game Sponsors | $300
TRENDSETTING Regular Bingo Game Sponsors | $300
Naming of a Regular Bingo Game
Signage on display at the event
Recognition on the website and social media platforms
Acknowledgement from the podium

Trendsetting Early Bird Game Sponsor | $300
TRENDSETTING Early Bird Game Sponsor | $300
Naming of the Early Bird Game
Signage on display at the event
Recognition on the website and social media platforms
Acknowledgement from the podium

Trendsetting Last Chance Prize Sponsor | $300
TRENDSETTING Last Chance Prize Sponsor | $300
Naming of Last Chance Prize
Signage on display at the event
Recognition on the website and social media platforms
Acknowledgement from the podium

Fashionable Door Prize Sponsors | $200
FASHIONABLE Door Prize Sponsors | $200
Naming of Door Prizes
Signage on display at the event
Recognition on the website and social media platforms
Acknowledgement from the podium

Fashionable 2nd Place Prize Sponsors | $200
FASHIONABLE 2nd Place Prize Sponsors | $200
Naming of 2nd Place Prize
Signage on display at the event
Recognition on the website and social media platforms
Acknowledgement from the podium

Group Tickets | Table of Ten
Group Tickets in Advance: $300/table of 10 reserved.
All attendees must have a purchased ticket.
Players under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Group Tickets | Table of Eight
Group Tickets in Advance: $240/table of 8 reserved.
All attendees must have a purchased ticket.
Players under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Individual Tickets in Advance
Individual Tickets in Advance: $30 per person until 11:55 PM on 1.22.26. No reserved seating. Open seating only.
$35 per person at the door.
All attendees must have a purchased ticket.
Players under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

