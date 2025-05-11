Designer Bag Bingo

TIME Saturday, July 19th, 2025. Doors open at 4pm and first ball will be called at 5pm. REFRESHMENTS Bring your own drinks/snacks/dinner. Water and lite snacks will be available. PACKAGE $30 Includes: 10 games (3 games per sheet) of regular bingo. Additional game sheets and 2 Specials available for purchase. Raffles and 50/50 will be offered for additional purchase. Tickets are non-Refundable

