Jason Kutt Legacy Fund Inc

Hosted by

Jason Kutt Legacy Fund Inc

About this event

Add a donation for Jason Kutt Legacy Fund Inc

$

Sales closed

Designer Bag Bingo

146 E Main St

Perkasie, PA 18944, USA

General Admission
$30
TIME Saturday, July 19th, 2025. Doors open at 4pm and first ball will be called at 5pm. REFRESHMENTS Bring your own drinks/snacks/dinner. Water and lite snacks will be available. PACKAGE $30 Includes: 10 games (3 games per sheet) of regular bingo. Additional game sheets and 2 Specials available for purchase. Raffles and 50/50 will be offered for additional purchase. Tickets are non-Refundable

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!