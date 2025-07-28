Designer Bag Bingo

Hosted by
Your ticket includes 1 bingo card for each round (10 games), 1 bingo dauber, 2 door prize ticket entries, and a swag bag.
Additional items available for purchase during the event: Extra bingo cards, Exclusive bonus bingo games, scratch and win raffle, Raffles and 50/50, Wine and brewery pulls. Lite bites, wine, beer, and soda will be available for sale. Pre-sale menu available September 5.
No outside food or beverages allowed. All sales are final, no refunds. Seating is first-come, first-served.
Celebrate your birthday, bachelorette, or any special occasion with 14 of your closest friends in a private room just steps from the main bingo action.
No outside food or beverages. All sales final.
Waitlist for Sold-Out Tickets
PLEASE NOTE: BEING ON THE WAITLIST DOES NOT GUARANTEE ADMISSION
Thank you for your interest! General Admission tickets and Reserved Tables are currently sold out.
We may be able to release additional spots once our setup is finalized. Please join the waitlist below, and we’ll contact you if space becomes available.
Please provide the following:
We will reach out in the order received if additional tickets open up.
Win big! One raffle ticket gives you the chance to take home $500 in scratch-and-win tickets
Pre-order today to secure your ticket and have it waiting at check-in!
Reserve a table for 6 and gather your friends. Each guest receives 1 bingo card for each round (10 games), 1 bingo dauber, 2 door prize ticket entries, and a swag bag, plus Prosecco for the table!
Additional items available for purchase during the event: Extra bingo cards, Exclusive bonus bingo games, scratch and win raffle, Raffles and 50/50, Wine and brewery pulls. Lite bites, wine, beer, and soda will be available for sale. Pre-sale menu available September 5.
No outside food or beverages allowed. All sales are final, no refunds.
Extra Bingo Game – $7 per Card
Add even more chances to win with an extra bingo game!
For just $7, you can purchase an additional card to play for one of the designer bags in your 10-game package.
Pre-order now to receive an orange ticket at check-in.
During the evening, give your orange ticket to a volunteer, and they will give you the bingo card in the matching color for the handbag game you choose to play.
Reserve a table for 7 and gather your friends. Each guest receives 1 bingo card for each round (10 games), 1 bingo dauber, 2 door prize ticket entries, and a swag bag, plus Prosecco for the table!
Additional items available for purchase during the event: Extra bingo cards, Exclusive bonus bingo games, scratch and win raffle, Raffles and 50/50, Wine and brewery pulls. Lite bites, wine, beer, and soda will be available for sale. Pre-sale menu available September 5.
No outside food or beverages allowed. All sales are final, no refunds.
Reserve a table for 8 and gather your friends. Each guest receives 1 bingo card for each round (10 games), 1 bingo dauber, 2 door prize ticket entries, and a swag bag, plus Prosecco for the table!
Additional items available for purchase during the event: Extra bingo cards, Exclusive bonus bingo games, scratch and win raffle, Raffles and 50/50, Wine and brewery pulls. Lite bites, wine, beer, and soda will be available for sale. Pre-sale menu available September 5.
No outside food or beverages. All sales are final, no refunds.
THIS IS ONLY FOR THOSE THAT ARE VOLUNTEERING AT EVENT BUT WANT SOMEONE TO PLAY BINGO CARDS FOR THEM!
Your ticket includes 1 bingo card for each round (10 games), 1 bingo dauber, 2 door prize ticket entries, and a swag bag. See sign up genius for additional details on volunteering
Additional items available for purchase during the event: Extra bingo cards, Exclusive bonus bingo games, scratch and win raffle, Raffles and 50/50, Wine and brewery pulls. Lite bites, wine, beer, and soda will be available for sale. Pre-sale menu available September 5.
No outside food or beverage allowed. All sales are final, no refunds.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!