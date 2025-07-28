Friends of the Newtown Community Center

Hosted by

Friends of the Newtown Community Center

About this event

Designer Bag Bingo

8 Simpson St

Newtown, CT 06470, USA

General Admission - Nonrefundable
$50

Your ticket includes 1 bingo card for each round (10 games), 1 bingo dauber, 2 door prize ticket entries, and a swag bag.

Additional items available for purchase during the event: Extra bingo cards, Exclusive bonus bingo games, scratch and win raffle, Raffles and 50/50, Wine and brewery pulls. Lite bites, wine, beer, and soda will be available for sale. Pre-sale menu available September 5.

No outside food or beverages allowed. All sales are final, no refunds. Seating is first-come, first-served.

VIP Celebration for 14 - PRIVATE ROOM - Nonrefundable
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 14 tickets

Celebrate your birthday, bachelorette, or any special occasion with 14 of your closest friends in a private room just steps from the main bingo action.

Your Celebration Includes

  • Private room decorated for your celebration, with screen to view bingo numbers
  • Personal party host
  • Comfortable chairs and a table to seat your entire group
  • Easy-access bar right outside the room
  • Designer bags revealed before each round
  • Room decorated for your celebration (if you like)
  • Prosecco for the table
  • Crudité/Charcuterie Board for the table

Each Guest Receives

  • 10 bingo games with one card per round
  • Bingo dauber
  • Two door prize entries
  • Swag bag

Enhancements Available

  • Extra bingo cards and bonus games
  • Scratch-and-win, raffles, and 50/50 drawings
  • Wine and brewery pulls
  • Lite bites, wine, beer, and soda for purchase (pre-sale menu available September 7)

No outside food or beverages. All sales final.

Reserve your private room today and celebrate in style.

Waitlist for Sold-out Tickets
Free

Waitlist for Sold-Out Tickets


PLEASE NOTE: BEING ON THE WAITLIST DOES NOT GUARANTEE ADMISSION


Thank you for your interest! General Admission tickets and Reserved Tables are currently sold out.


We may be able to release additional spots once our setup is finalized. Please join the waitlist below, and we’ll contact you if space becomes available.


Please provide the following:

  • Full Name
  • Email Address
  • Phone Number
  • (Optional) Ticket Preference: General Admission or Reserved Table

We will reach out in the order received if additional tickets open up.

Scratch & Win $500 Raffle
$20

Win big! One raffle ticket gives you the chance to take home $500 in scratch-and-win tickets


Pre-order today to secure your ticket and have it waiting at check-in!

Table of 6 - Nonrefundable
$375
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Reserve a table for 6 and gather your friends. Each guest receives 1 bingo card for each round (10 games), 1 bingo dauber, 2 door prize ticket entries, and a swag bag, plus Prosecco for the table!

Additional items available for purchase during the event: Extra bingo cards, Exclusive bonus bingo games, scratch and win raffle, Raffles and 50/50, Wine and brewery pulls. Lite bites, wine, beer, and soda will be available for sale. Pre-sale menu available September 5.

No outside food or beverages allowed. All sales are final, no refunds.

EXTRA REGULAR GAME CARD
$7

Extra Bingo Game – $7 per Card


Add even more chances to win with an extra bingo game!

For just $7, you can purchase an additional card to play for one of the designer bags in your 10-game package.


Pre-order now to receive an orange ticket at check-in.


During the evening, give your orange ticket to a volunteer, and they will give you the bingo card in the matching color for the handbag game you choose to play.

Table of 7
$437.50
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets

Reserve a table for 7 and gather your friends. Each guest receives 1 bingo card for each round (10 games), 1 bingo dauber, 2 door prize ticket entries, and a swag bag, plus Prosecco for the table!

Additional items available for purchase during the event: Extra bingo cards, Exclusive bonus bingo games, scratch and win raffle, Raffles and 50/50, Wine and brewery pulls. Lite bites, wine, beer, and soda will be available for sale. Pre-sale menu available September 5.

No outside food or beverages allowed. All sales are final, no refunds.

Table of 8 - Nonrefundable
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserve a table for 8 and gather your friends. Each guest receives 1 bingo card for each round (10 games), 1 bingo dauber, 2 door prize ticket entries, and a swag bag, plus Prosecco for the table!

Additional items available for purchase during the event: Extra bingo cards, Exclusive bonus bingo games, scratch and win raffle, Raffles and 50/50, Wine and brewery pulls. Lite bites, wine, beer, and soda will be available for sale. Pre-sale menu available September 5.

No outside food or beverages. All sales are final, no refunds.

Very Important VOLUNTEER (VIV)
$50

THIS IS ONLY FOR THOSE THAT ARE VOLUNTEERING AT EVENT BUT WANT SOMEONE TO PLAY BINGO CARDS FOR THEM!


Your ticket includes 1 bingo card for each round (10 games), 1 bingo dauber, 2 door prize ticket entries, and a swag bag. See sign up genius for additional details on volunteering

Additional items available for purchase during the event: Extra bingo cards, Exclusive bonus bingo games, scratch and win raffle, Raffles and 50/50, Wine and brewery pulls. Lite bites, wine, beer, and soda will be available for sale. Pre-sale menu available September 5.

No outside food or beverage allowed. All sales are final, no refunds.

Add a donation for Friends of the Newtown Community Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!