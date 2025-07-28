Designer Bag Bingo

Your ticket includes 1 bingo card for each round (10 games), 1 bingo dauber, 2 door prize ticket entries, and a swag bag.

Additional items available for purchase during the event: Extra bingo cards, Exclusive bonus bingo games, scratch and win raffle, Raffles and 50/50, Wine and brewery pulls. Lite bites, wine, beer, and soda will be available for sale. Pre-sale menu available September 5.

No outside food or beverages allowed. All sales are final, no refunds. Seating is first-come, first-served.