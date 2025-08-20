Hosted by

Lumberton High School Project Graduation

About this event

Dolly'd Up and Daubing

Daubers
$2
1 Raffle Ticket
$5
5 Raffle Tickets
$20
Game Card - Any Game
$5
5 Game Cards - Any Game
$20
1 Extra Game Book (Games 1-10
$25
2 Extra Game Books (Games 1-10)
$35
YSL Purse Drawing
$20

This is for a chance to win a YSL bag. You don't need to be present to win. Drawing will be done on the day of the event.

*Please note  when you go to check out, under the Contribution, please make that $0, so you should pay an even amount.

All Dolled Up Ticket
$50

Includes:

  • 10 Games
  • 2 Bonus Rounds
  • Lunch

Rhinestone Table
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes:

  • Table for 6
  • All Dolled Up Tickets
  • 2 Extra Bonus Tickets Per Person
  • Bingo Daubers
  • Lunch

Butterfly - Purse Sponser
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes:

  • 4 All Dolled Up Tickets
  • 4 Raffle Tickets
  • Sponsor Recognition

Jolene - Purse Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes:

  • Reserved Seating
  • 6 All Dolled Up Tickets
  • 6 Bonus Round Tickets
  • 6 Raffle Tickets
  • Sponsor Recognition

