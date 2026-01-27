Designer Bag Bingo- 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Price includes: 1 seat, 20 game boards, and one bingo dauber to use!
Price includes: 1 table/8 seats, 20 game boards per person, and one bingo dauber for each person to use!
Standard level includes: 1 Purse Sponsor and 1 Raffle Basket Sponsor **THIS LEVEL DOES NOT COME WITH ANY TICKETS OR SEATS** Tickets must be purchased separately.
Bronze level includes: 1 Free Table (8 seats), 20 Bingo Boards (each), Sponsorship of 1 purse, Sponsorship of 1 Basket, Table Sponsor Recognition and 1 Door Prize Entry
Silver Level Includes: 1 Free Table (8 seats), 20 Bingo Boards (each), Sponsorship of 2 purses, Sponsorship of 1 Basket, Additional Sponsor Advertisement- (Including: Socials Highlights, Table Graphics, Refreshments Sponsorships, etc.) and 5 Door Prize Entries
Gold level includes: 1 Free Table (8 seats), 22 Bingo Boards (each), Sponsorship of 2 purses, Sponsorship of 2 Baskets, Additional Sponsor Advertisement (Including: Socials Highlights, Table Graphics, Refreshments Sponsorships, etc.) and 10 Door Prize Entries
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!