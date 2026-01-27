Crime Victims Assistance Center, Inc.

Crime Victims Assistance Center, Inc.

Designer Bag Bingo- 2026

1315 Reynolds Rd

Johnson City, NY 13790, USA

Single Ticket
$35

Price includes: 1 seat, 20 game boards, and one bingo dauber to use!

Reserve a table (8 seats)
$240
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Price includes: 1 table/8 seats, 20 game boards per person, and one bingo dauber for each person to use!

Standard Level Sponsorship
$250

Standard level includes: 1 Purse Sponsor and 1 Raffle Basket Sponsor **THIS LEVEL DOES NOT COME WITH ANY TICKETS OR SEATS** Tickets must be purchased separately.

Bronze Level Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Bronze level includes: 1 Free Table (8 seats), 20 Bingo Boards (each), Sponsorship of 1 purse, Sponsorship of 1 Basket, Table Sponsor Recognition and 1 Door Prize Entry

Silver Level Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Silver Level Includes: 1 Free Table (8 seats), 20 Bingo Boards (each), Sponsorship of 2 purses, Sponsorship of 1 Basket, Additional Sponsor Advertisement- (Including: Socials Highlights, Table Graphics, Refreshments Sponsorships, etc.) and 5 Door Prize Entries

Gold Level Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Gold level includes: 1 Free Table (8 seats), 22 Bingo Boards (each), Sponsorship of 2 purses, Sponsorship of 2 Baskets, Additional Sponsor Advertisement (Including: Socials Highlights, Table Graphics, Refreshments Sponsorships, etc.) and 10 Door Prize Entries

