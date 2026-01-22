Designer Bag BINGO!

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About this event
Doors open at 6, BINGO starts at 7
Bring your own food and beverage, we'll provide the fun!
Become a Tote Bag sponsor and be recognized at the event during announcements, event webpage, social media and email. Includes prominent name signage at event entrance and tables, plus two complimentary event tickets.
Become a Shoulder Bag sponsor and be recognized at the event during announcements, on event webpage, social media and email, plus signage at event entrance and bingo tables.
Become a Handbag sponsor and be recognized on our event and table signage.
Become a Venue sponsor and be recognized on our table signage.
Become a Snack Sponsor and be recognized on our event signage.
Single Tricky Tray Raffle Ticket
Three Tricky Tray Raffle Ticket
Five Tricky Tray Raffle Ticket
One 50/50 ticket
Three 50/50 ticket
Five 50/50 ticket
One Grand Raffle Ticket
Three Grand Raffle Ticket
10 tickets for 10 dollars. One card per game
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!