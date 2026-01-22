Suffern Rotary Community Fund Inc

Hosted by

Suffern Rotary Community Fund Inc

About this event

Designer Bag BINGO!

129 Lafayette Ave

Suffern, NY 10901, USA

Admission at the Door
$55

Doors open at 6, BINGO starts at 7

Bring your own food and beverage, we'll provide the fun!

Tote Sponsor $1,000
$1,000

Become a Tote Bag sponsor and be recognized at the event during announcements, event webpage, social media and email. Includes prominent name signage at event entrance and tables, plus two complimentary event tickets.

Shoulder Bag Sponsor $750
$750

Become a Shoulder Bag sponsor and be recognized at the event during announcements, on event webpage, social media and email, plus signage at event entrance and bingo tables.

Handbag Sponsor $500
$500

Become a Handbag sponsor and be recognized on our event and table signage.

Venue Sponsor $250
$250

Become a Venue sponsor and be recognized on our table signage.

Snack Sponsor $100
$100

Become a Snack Sponsor and be recognized on our event signage.

Tricky Tray Raffle 1 Ticket
$5

Single Tricky Tray Raffle Ticket

Tricky Tray Raffle 3 Tickets
$10

Three Tricky Tray Raffle Ticket

Tricky Tray Raffle 5 Tickets
$20

Five Tricky Tray Raffle Ticket

50/50 Raffle - One Ticket
$5

One 50/50 ticket

50/50 Raffle - Three Tickets
$10

Three 50/50 ticket

50/50 Raffle - Five Tickets
$20

Five 50/50 ticket

Grand Raffle - 1 Ticket
$10

One Grand Raffle Ticket

Grand Raffle - 3 Tickets
$20

Three Grand Raffle Ticket

Extra bingo cards
$10

10 tickets for 10 dollars. One card per game

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!