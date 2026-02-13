Designer Bag Bingo

About this event
NOTE: This platform defaults to add a "tip" at checkout. YOU DO NOT NEED TO TIP. Simply select 0 and continue your purchase.
Your admission ticket includes entry, a book of 10 game / 4 face Bingo sheet, light snacks and soda bar.
Purchase an additional 10 game / 4 face Bingo sheet.
Daubers must be used to mark Bingo sheets. Purchase one if you need one!
A unique 50/50! Add an extra Bingo game where the prize for Bingo is 50% of the 50/50 sales.
