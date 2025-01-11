Designer Bag Bingo

Your General Admission Ticket for a single (1) player.
General Admission: Table of 10
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Your General Admission Ticket for a group of 10 players that includes a reserved table for your entire group.
Sponsorship: Individual
$50
Become a Individual Level sponsor for this event and receive the following: Your Name displayed at each player table and a charitable donation receipt.
Sponsorship: Family
$100
Become a Family Level sponsor for this event and receive the following: Your Name displayed at each player table, recognition in between selected bingo games, and a charitable donation receipt.
Sponsorship: "The Ram"
$300
Become a Ram Level sponsor for this event and receive the following: Your Name displayed at each player table, recognition in between selected Bingo games, Your Name displayed next to a sponsored prize, and a charitable donation receipt.
Sponsorship: Championship
$500
Become a Championship Level sponsor for this event and receive the following: Your Name displayed at each player table, recognition in between selected Bingo games, Your Name displayed next to a sponsored prize, your business card attached to the Special Game prize, your name displayed next to the Special Game prize, and a charitable donation receipt.
Add a donation for Pennridge Music Association
$
