Designer Bag Bingo Fundraiser

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About this event
Newtown, PA 18940, USA
Get your tickets and secure your chance to win a designer purse. Each ticket offers 10 opportunities to win! $40 at the door.
Buy 3 extra boards for every regular game.
12 Raffle Basket tickets
20 50/50 tickets
10 50/50 tickets
5 50/50 tickets
1 Bingo Board for a Grand Prize.
VIP tables include premium seating for 8 guests, waters, dabbers and the opportunity to sit with your friends and family.
Don't have your own dabbers? Get yours here!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!