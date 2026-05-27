A collection of makeup and accessories fills a handbag in the background, while colorful bingo balls spelling "BINGO" sit in the foreground.
Hands Holding Hearts

Hosted by

Hands Holding Hearts

About this event

Designer Bag Bingo Fundraiser

Bucks County Community College Linksz Pavillion 275 Swamp Rd

Newtown, PA 18940, USA

General Admission
$35
Available until Sep 24

Get your tickets and secure your chance to win a designer purse. Each ticket offers 10 opportunities to win! $40 at the door.

Extra Boards (Pack of 10, 3 Boards for each regular game)
$20
Available until Sep 24

Buy 3 extra boards for every regular game.

Advanced Raffle Tickets
$10

12 Raffle Basket tickets

20 - 50/50 tickets
$20

20 50/50 tickets

10 - 50/50 tickets
$10

10 50/50 tickets

5 - 50/50 tickets
$5

5 50/50 tickets

Grand Prize Game (1 Board) (High End Purse)
$5

1 Bingo Board for a Grand Prize.

VIP Table
$275

VIP tables include premium seating for 8 guests, waters, dabbers and the opportunity to sit with your friends and family.

Dabber
$2

Don't have your own dabbers? Get yours here!

Add a donation for Hands Holding Hearts

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!