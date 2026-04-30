Women's Council of Realtors Cincinnati

Hosted by

Women's Council of Realtors Cincinnati

About this event

Designer Bag Extravaganza

Kemba Credit Union Community Room 5600 Chappell Crossing Blvd

West Chester Township, OH 45069, USA

Single Ticket
$25

Includes Lunch and 2 drawing tickets.

Table of 8
$200

Bring your friends and colleagues and claim your table! Includes Lunch and 16 drawing tickets.

Event Sponsor
$500

Logo on all printed material. Highlight on Social Media. Includes 8 event tickets, 16 drawing tickets, and name displayed on table.

Table Sponsor
$200

Includes 8 event tickets, 16 drawing tickets, and name displayed on table.

Purse Auction Sponsor
$200

Includes 1 event tickets, 2 drawing tickets, and recognition when purse is auctioned.

Drawing Donation Sponsor
$100

Includes 1 event tickets, 2 drawing tickets, and recognition when drawing is pulled.

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