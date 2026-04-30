Designer Bag Extravaganza

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About this event
West Chester Township, OH 45069, USA
Includes Lunch and 2 drawing tickets.
Bring your friends and colleagues and claim your table! Includes Lunch and 16 drawing tickets.
Logo on all printed material. Highlight on Social Media. Includes 8 event tickets, 16 drawing tickets, and name displayed on table.
Includes 8 event tickets, 16 drawing tickets, and name displayed on table.
Includes 1 event tickets, 2 drawing tickets, and recognition when purse is auctioned.
Includes 1 event tickets, 2 drawing tickets, and recognition when drawing is pulled.
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