Designer Bingo

10 Tickets to the event that are guaranteed to be seated at the same 10-person table. Each ticket includes one card for each of 9 rounds of Bingo. Does not include a card for the final Louis Vuitton round. (this can be added at the event)

10 Tickets to the event that are guaranteed to be seated at the same 10-person table. Each ticket includes one card for each of 9 rounds of Bingo. Does not include a card for the final Louis Vuitton round. (this can be added at the event)

seeMoreDetailsMobile