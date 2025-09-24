Designer Handbag Bingo - Fall 2025

415 4th St, Milford, PA 18337, USA
This ticket reserves one seat for one person. If you plan to join a group, please share the name of the group whom you would like to be seated with.
This ticket reserves a table with 6 seats! Please be sure to list the names of those who will be seated at your table below.
This ticket reserves a table with 12 seats at a discounted rate! Please be sure to list the names of those who will be seated at your table below.
Donate a ticket to sponsor a friend and cover admission for an anonymous community member, add this ticket to your cart and we will pass this along to someone in need! Charity receipt will be generated
Add this to your ticket purchase to receive an additional Bingo card for each game called (ability to add as many additional cards as you'd like)
1 ticket to be entered to our 50/50 raffle
7 tickets to be entered into our 50/50 raffle
1 Card (10 Tickets) of white raffle tickets to be used for our tricky tray basket items!
3 Cards (30 Tickets) of white raffle tickets to be used for our tricky tray basket items
1 Card (5 Tickets) of blue raffle tickets to be used for our tricky tray basket items
Blue tickets are used to raffle our high-value baskets, all valued at $100 or more
3 Cards (15 tickets) of blue raffle tickets to be used for our tricky tray basket items
Blue tickets are used to raffle our high-value baskets, all valued at $100 or more
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing