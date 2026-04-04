Designer Handbag Bingo Night November 13th 2026

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About this event
Only Tables of 10 are being sold on July 1st, please purchase your single and multiples tickets on Aug 1st.
Dinner Buffet and Dessert, 10 Games of Bingo (Additional cards may be purchased), Handbag Door Prize, Prize per table, Enjoy a Cash Bar, Live Music, Raffles and more...
Ticket holders must be 18 years old or over.
Please note: Tickets are Non-Transferable. Refunds will not be honored, we will consider your cancellation as a donation, please see our terms and conditions for more information.
The Purchaser will be entered to win an Exclusive Ally G Prize. If you are purchasing one table of 10 your qty is 1. For two tables of 10 your qty is 2.
Ticket holders must be 18 years old or over.
Please note: Tickets are Non-Transferable. Refunds will not be honored, we will consider your cancellation as a donation, please see our terms and conditions for more information.
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