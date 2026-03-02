Houston County Career Women

Hosted by

Houston County Career Women

About this event

Designer Purse Bingo 2026

1100 Edmiston Dr

Crockett, TX 75835, USA

Individual Ticket
$35

1 ticket, 1 Bingo card

Mint Julep Reserved Table
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 Bingo cards are also included

TRIFECTA Gucci Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

It also includes 16 bingo cards, and 16 daubers. Sponsorship benefits include: Name/logo on all digital, print & social media, Name/logo on all event printed materials on day of event. Name/logo will be showcased on the Gucci display during the event.

WIN Sponsors
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

It also comes with 8 bingo cards & 8 daubers. Sponsorship benefits: Name/logo displayed as EVENT SPONSOR, Company/Sponsor Name/logo on all tables, and Name/Logo on all digital, print and social media, plus Name/Logo on all event printed materials day of event.

PLACE Sponsors
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

It also comes with 8 bingo cards and 8 daubers. Sponsorship benefits: Name/logo on all digital, print & social media, Name/logo on event printed materials on day of event.

SHOW Sponsors
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Also included are 8 bingo cards and 8 daubers. Sponsorship benefits: Name/logo on all digital, print & social media, Name/logo on event printed materials.

Add a donation for Houston County Career Women

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!