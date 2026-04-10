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About this event
$45 Tickets by 31st May and in June $50 per Bingo Ticket.
Enjoy the full program with Free Food and Drink
Doors open at 11am Bingo starts at 1pm
As a Drink Sponsor for our Designer Purse Bingo supporting the Connect-Vets mission, your business will play a key role in enhancing the guest experience while gaining valuable community exposure.
Your sponsorship will help provide beverages for attendees throughout the event, creating a fun, social atmosphere while directly supporting programs that assist veterans in need.
Sponsorship Benefits Include:
This is a great opportunity to align your brand with a meaningful cause while connecting with a highly engaged local audience.
As a Food Sponsor for our Designer Purse Bingo supporting the Connect-Vets mission, your business will help create an enjoyable and memorable experience for every guest while making a direct impact on veterans in need.
Your sponsorship will provide food for attendees, helping to elevate the event atmosphere and keep guests engaged throughout the evening—all while supporting programs that combat food insecurity and improve the lives of those who served.
Sponsorship Benefits Include:
This sponsorship offers a unique opportunity to showcase your business, connect with the community, and demonstrate your commitment to supporting local veterans.
As a Purse Sponsor for our Designer Purse Bingo supporting the Connect-Vets mission, your contribution will take center stage as one of the most exciting highlights of the event.
Each sponsored designer purse will be featured as a prize during bingo games, creating anticipation and engagement among attendees while directly supporting programs that assist veterans in need.
Sponsorship Benefits Include:
This is a unique opportunity to showcase your brand in a fun and memorable way while making a meaningful impact in the lives of veterans.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!