As a Drink Sponsor for our Designer Purse Bingo supporting the Connect-Vets mission, your business will play a key role in enhancing the guest experience while gaining valuable community exposure.

Your sponsorship will help provide beverages for attendees throughout the event, creating a fun, social atmosphere while directly supporting programs that assist veterans in need.

Sponsorship Benefits Include:

Prominent recognition as the Exclusive Drink Sponsor during the event

Your logo featured on drink stations, bar signage, and event materials

Verbal acknowledgment by the event host/emcee

Recognition across social media platforms and event promotions

Opportunity to display branded materials or promotional items at the bar area

Option to provide branded cups, napkins, or drink specials (if applicable)

This is a great opportunity to align your brand with a meaningful cause while connecting with a highly engaged local audience.