Connect-Vets

Hosted by

Connect-Vets

About this event

Designer Purse Bingo

110 Dark Hill Rd

Middleway, WV 25430, USA

Bingo Ticket
$45
Available until May 31

$45 Tickets by 31st May and in June $50 per Bingo Ticket.


Enjoy the full program with Free Food and Drink


Doors open at 11am Bingo starts at 1pm

🍸 Drink Sponsor Opportunity
$300

As a Drink Sponsor for our Designer Purse Bingo supporting the Connect-Vets mission, your business will play a key role in enhancing the guest experience while gaining valuable community exposure.

Your sponsorship will help provide beverages for attendees throughout the event, creating a fun, social atmosphere while directly supporting programs that assist veterans in need.

Sponsorship Benefits Include:

  • Prominent recognition as the Exclusive Drink Sponsor during the event
  • Your logo featured on drink stations, bar signage, and event materials
  • Verbal acknowledgment by the event host/emcee
  • Recognition across social media platforms and event promotions
  • Opportunity to display branded materials or promotional items at the bar area
  • Option to provide branded cups, napkins, or drink specials (if applicable)

This is a great opportunity to align your brand with a meaningful cause while connecting with a highly engaged local audience.

🍽️ Food Sponsor Opportunity
$500

As a Food Sponsor for our Designer Purse Bingo supporting the Connect-Vets mission, your business will help create an enjoyable and memorable experience for every guest while making a direct impact on veterans in need.

Your sponsorship will provide food for attendees, helping to elevate the event atmosphere and keep guests engaged throughout the evening—all while supporting programs that combat food insecurity and improve the lives of those who served.

Sponsorship Benefits Include:

  • Recognition as an Official Food Sponsor during the event
  • Your logo displayed on food stations, buffet tables, and event signage
  • Verbal acknowledgment by the event host/emcee
  • Recognition across social media platforms and event marketing materials
  • Opportunity to display branded signage and promotional materials at the food area
  • Option to distribute menus, coupons, or branded items to attendees

This sponsorship offers a unique opportunity to showcase your business, connect with the community, and demonstrate your commitment to supporting local veterans.

👜 Purse Sponsor Opportunity
$100

As a Purse Sponsor for our Designer Purse Bingo supporting the Connect-Vets mission, your contribution will take center stage as one of the most exciting highlights of the event.

Each sponsored designer purse will be featured as a prize during bingo games, creating anticipation and engagement among attendees while directly supporting programs that assist veterans in need.

Sponsorship Benefits Include:

  • Recognition as a Purse Sponsor for a featured bingo prize
  • Your business name announced when your sponsored purse is presented to winners
  • Logo placement on event materials and signage associated with your sponsored purse
  • Recognition across social media platforms and event promotions
  • Opportunity to include a business card, coupon, or promotional item inside the purse
  • Option to sponsor multiple purses for increased visibility

This is a unique opportunity to showcase your brand in a fun and memorable way while making a meaningful impact in the lives of veterans.

Add a donation for Connect-Vets

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!