👜 Designer Purse Bingo Shop

👜 Louis Vuitton Raffle Ticket — $25 item
👜 Louis Vuitton Raffle Ticket — $25
$25

Your chance to win our luxury Louis Vuitton purse raffle prize.

🎟 One ticket = one entry
✨ Winner announced during the event
💛 Supports The Hope Shot

More tickets = more chances to win!

👜 Gucci Raffle Ticket — $25 item
👜 Gucci Raffle Ticket — $25
$25

Enter to win a stunning Gucci designer purse.

🎟 One ticket = one entry
✨ Winner announced during the event
💛 Supports The Hope Shot

Don’t miss your chance at this iconic prize.

🎯 Wild Card Bingo Card — $25 item
🎯 Wild Card Bingo Card — $25
$25

This is your power play.

🃏 Use this card for ONE special designated bingo game
👜 Valid only for the specific purse announced for that game
🔥 Great add-on if you have your eye on a particular purse

One card. One game. One chance to win BIG.

🎉 Full Bingo Package – 3 cards for ALL 20 Games — $50 item
🎉 Full Bingo Package – 3 cards for ALL 20 Games — $50
$50

The ultimate bingo experience.

🎟 Includes 3 bingo cards for each of the 20 games
👜 Valid for all regular bingo purse games
🔥 Best value for maximum play

The more cards you play, the better your odds.

➕ Extra Bingo Card Pack (20 Cards) — $25 item
➕ Extra Bingo Card Pack (20 Cards) — $25
$25

Want more chances without buying a full package?

🎟 Includes 1 additional bingo card for each of the 20 games
👜 Use alongside your existing bingo package

Perfect for competitive bingo players!

✍️ Bingo Daubers (Markers) — $3 item
✍️ Bingo Daubers (Markers) — $3
$3

Don’t forget the essentials!

🖊 Bright, easy-to-use bingo markers
🎉 Required to play — and great to keep as a souvenir

One less thing to worry about on game night.

🎈 Balloon Pop Ticket — $25 item
🎈 Balloon Pop Ticket — $25
$25

Pop a balloon. Win a prize!

🎈 Each ticket lets you pop one balloon
🎁 Prizes range from fun surprises to high-value items
👜 Includes a chance to win a designer crossbody purse

It’s fast, fun, and everyone’s a winner!

🎟️ General Raffle Ticket Sheet — $25 item
🎟️ General Raffle Ticket Sheet — $25
$25

More tickets. More chances to win!

🎟 Includes one full sheet of raffle tickets
🎁 Tickets may be placed into any raffle prize box of your choice
👜 Use them for designer items, gift baskets, experiences, and more
💛 All proceeds support The Hope Shot

Mix them. Match them. Stack the box for the prize you want most!

Damian Stuck original painting item
Damian Stuck original painting
$6,000

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!