Designer Purse Bingo Spring 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Designer Purse Bingo Returns! Early bird tickets are $40, and beginning April 9th at 5pm, they will be $45 and at the door (if available). Each bingo entry ticket includes a six card ticket for 10 games of bingo and one Gucci designer bag raffle ticket!
PLEASE NOTE THAT OUR SPRING PURSE BINGOS HAVE ALWAYS SOLD OUT PRIOR TO THE EVENT DATE.
If you are buying bingo tickets for more than yourself, make sure we have the person's name or they can/will all be under your name at registration. Tables of 8 or more can be reserved.
$10 for one extra set of bingo cards (10 games).
This item will also be sold the day of the event.
You are purchase one ticket for a Gucci Emblem large tote bag in beige and brown GG fabric purchased 1/31/26 at Ross Park Mall! Video of the bag will be published on the Facebook event page. Unlike the other items at this event, you don't need to be present to win a Gucci bag.
Tickets will also be sold the day of the event.
Basket Raffle Tickets are 25 tickets to a sheet for $20 each (Option 1 of 2),
This item will also be sold the day of the event.
3 Basket Raffle Tickets with 25 tickets to a sheet for $50 (for three sheets) - (Option 2 of 2).
This item will also be sold the day of the event.
$10 for 10 tickets.
This item will also be sold the day of the event.
Bingo daubers are available while supplies last.
This item will also be sold the day of the event.
6 for $5
This is a popular raffle for an undisclosed amount of cash in a clear purse.
This item will also be sold the day of the event.
Every Egg is a winner! . Prizes vary from lottery tickets, 50/50 tickets, prizes including jewelry, basket raffle tickets, gift cards, cash, and purses.
Eggs will also be sold the day of the event.
A designer bag valued at $300 or more will be raffled off to one lucky winner. The winner will open the mystery box or bag for everyone to see the contents.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!