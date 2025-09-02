Dessert & Dialogue with Peter Wiesner | 02/09/2025 @ 2:00 p.m.

Peter Wiesner will discuss his book BiPolar Refugee, A Saga of Survival and Resilience. Wiesner, a Newtown author has written a compelling account of his mother's troubled life. In 1939 she was saved from the Nazi concentration camps through the Kindertransport from Germany to England. She later made a new life in America, having lost her family and homeland. We will hear from Peter how she bravely coped with bipolar disorder and the inequities related to social status and gender. Question and Answer with the author will follow. Tikvah will sponsor light kosher refreshments.

