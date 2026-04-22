Desserts Auction

🍌🍪 Treat yourself to the cozy, nostalgic flavors of banana bread—now in soft, chewy cookie form! These homemade vegan delights are baked with ripe bananas and wholesome ingredients, creating the perfect balance of sweetness and comfort in every bite.

100% vegan and dairy-free

Made with ripe bananas for natural sweetness

Soft, chewy, and perfectly spiced

Freshly baked with love

Perfect for dessert, sharing with friends, or enjoying with your favorite cup of coffee or tea ☕





Homemade and Donated by Malin Zettergren