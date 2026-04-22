Desserts Auction

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Starting bid
🍌🍪 Treat yourself to the cozy, nostalgic flavors of banana bread—now in soft, chewy cookie form! These homemade vegan delights are baked with ripe bananas and wholesome ingredients, creating the perfect balance of sweetness and comfort in every bite.
Perfect for dessert, sharing with friends, or enjoying with your favorite cup of coffee or tea ☕
Homemade and Donated by Malin Zettergren
Starting bid
🍌🍪 Treat yourself to the cozy, nostalgic flavors of banana bread—now in soft, chewy cookie form! These homemade vegan delights are baked with ripe bananas and wholesome ingredients, creating the perfect balance of sweetness and comfort in every bite.
Perfect for dessert, sharing with friends, or enjoying with your favorite cup of coffee or tea ☕
Homemade and Donated by Malin Zettergren
Starting bid
🍫💕 Indulge in the rich, fudgy goodness of these freshly baked homemade brownies—made from scratch with love and the perfect balance of chocolatey decadence. Whether you’re a corner-piece fan or love the gooey center, these brownies are guaranteed to satisfy every sweet tooth!
Treat yourself or surprise someone with this timeless dessert that never goes out of style.
Homemade and Donated by Megan DiLuzio
Starting bid
❄️🍪Bring a touch of magic to your dessert table with these delicate, melt-in-your-mouth snow cookies! Light, buttery, and generously dusted in powdered sugar, each bite is like a sweet snowfall of flavor.
These charming cookies are as beautiful as they are delicious—perfect for gifting or indulging. Bid high and enjoy a little taste of winter wonder!
Homemade and Donated by Malin Zettergren
Starting bid
❄️🍪Bring a touch of magic to your dessert table with these delicate, melt-in-your-mouth snow cookies! Light, buttery, and generously dusted in powdered sugar, each bite is like a sweet snowfall of flavor.
These charming cookies are as beautiful as they are delicious—perfect for gifting or indulging. Bid high and enjoy a little taste of winter wonder!
Homemade and Donated by Malin Zettergren
Starting bid
🍫🥧Indulge in pure decadence with this homemade Chocolate Salted Caramel Pecan Pie
Perfect for sharing (or not!), this gourmet dessert is a showstopper for any gathering or a luxurious treat just for you. Don’t miss your chance to take home this irresistible, handcrafted delight!
Homemade and Donated by Coral Ly.
Starting bid
☕💕 Experience the warm, comforting flavors of these homemade French-style gingersnaps—perfectly crisp on the outside with a delicate snap and a rich, aromatic blend of spices in every bite.
Perfect alongside a cup of tea or coffee, these elegant cookies bring a taste of France to your home. Treat yourself or impress your guests—bid generously and savor this timeless favorite!
Homemade and Donated by Malin Zettergren
Starting bid
☕💕 Experience the warm, comforting flavors of these homemade French-style gingersnaps—perfectly crisp on the outside with a delicate snap and a rich, aromatic blend of spices in every bite.
Perfect alongside a cup of tea or coffee, these elegant cookies bring a taste of France to your home. Treat yourself or impress your guests—bid generously and savor this timeless favorite!
Homemade and Donated by Malin Zettergren
Starting bid
🍓🥐 Indulge in a local favorite from Cream Pan—their famous strawberry croissants! These buttery, flaky pastries are filled with light, fluffy cream and topped with fresh, juicy strawberries for the perfect balance of richness and sweetness.
A true crowd-pleaser and a special treat for breakfast, brunch, or dessert!
Donated by Ying Chen
Starting bid
🍓🥐 Indulge in a local favorite from Cream Pan—their famous strawberry croissants! These buttery, flaky pastries are filled with light, fluffy cream and topped with fresh, juicy strawberries for the perfect balance of richness and sweetness.
A true crowd-pleaser and a special treat for breakfast, brunch, or dessert!
Donated by Ying Chen
Starting bid
🍋💛 Add a burst of sunshine to your night with these homemade lemon crinkle cookies! Soft and chewy with a refreshing citrus flavor, each cookie is rolled in powdered sugar and baked to create their signature crinkled, snow-dusted look.
Perfect for springtime gatherings, gifts, or a sweet everyday treat, these cookies are as delightful to look at as they are to eat. Bid high and enjoy a little citrusy bliss!
Homemade and Donated by Malin Zettergren
Starting bid
🍋💛 Add a burst of sunshine to your night with these homemade lemon crinkle cookies! Soft and chewy with a refreshing citrus flavor, each cookie is rolled in powdered sugar and baked to create their signature crinkled, snow-dusted look.
Perfect for springtime gatherings, gifts, or a sweet everyday treat, these cookies are as delightful to look at as they are to eat. Bid high and enjoy a little citrusy bliss!
Homemade and Donated by Malin Zettergren
Starting bid
🍋💛 Add a burst of sunshine to your night with these homemade lemon crinkle cookies! Soft and chewy with a refreshing citrus flavor, each cookie is rolled in powdered sugar and baked to create their signature crinkled, snow-dusted look.
Perfect for springtime gatherings, gifts, or a sweet everyday treat, these cookies are as delightful to look at as they are to eat. Bid high and enjoy a little citrusy bliss!
Homemade and Donated by Malin Zettergren
Starting bid
🍋💛 Add a burst of sunshine to your night with these homemade lemon crinkle cookies! Soft and chewy with a refreshing citrus flavor, each cookie is rolled in powdered sugar and baked to create their signature crinkled, snow-dusted look.
Perfect for springtime gatherings, gifts, or a sweet everyday treat, these cookies are as delightful to look at as they are to eat. Bid high and enjoy a little citrusy bliss!
Homemade and Donated by Malin Zettergren
Starting bid
🍓✨ Delight in this exquisite European confection known as Zefir—a cloud-like dessert similar to meringue, but softer, more delicate, and infused with real fruit purée for a naturally sweet, airy flavor.
Perfect for those who appreciate refined desserts and unique European treats, this elegant sweet is as stunning as it is delicious. Bid high and experience a taste of delicate, handcrafted indulgence!
Donated by Tanya Saakyants
Starting bid
🍰 A stunning European classic featuring layers of crisp nut meringue and rich, buttery cream. Elegant, indulgent, and perfect for any celebration.
Donated by Alesia Robinson
Starting bid
🍓✨ Indulge in this irresistible homemade Strawberry Crunch Cake—a dreamy dessert that’s as beautiful as it is delicious! Featuring layers of moist vanilla cake, luscious homemade strawberry buttercream, and a crave-worthy strawberry crunch topping, this treat is guaranteed to impress.
Perfect for celebrations, sharing, or treating yourself to something truly special. One bite and you’ll understand why the crunchy topping is so addictive—you might just want to eat it by the spoonful! Bid high and take home this crowd-pleasing centerpiece!
Homemade and Donated by Sacha Fey
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a classic homemade favorite! This moist and flavorful zucchini bread is baked from scratch with the perfect balance of sweetness and spice.
Whether you enjoy it with coffee or share it with family, this comforting loaf is sure to delight.
Homemade and Donated by Teresa Thrasher
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a decadent twist on a classic with this irresistible Poppy Seed Roll, elevated with a luxurious blend of flavors and textures!
✨ Soft, golden-baked pastry rolled with rich poppy seed filling
✨ Studded with crunchy walnuts and tart dried cranberries
✨ Finished with a luscious drizzle of white chocolate for the perfect sweet touch
Each slice offers a beautiful balance of nutty, fruity, and creamy sweetness—making it as stunning as it is delicious.
💛 A gourmet dessert that’s sure to stand out—bid high and savor every bite!
Donated by Galyna Malynskaya
Starting bid
Indulge in a timeless European classic with this beautifully crafted poppy seed roll. This tender, lightly sweet yeast pastry is filled with a rich, nutty poppy seed filling that’s perfectly balanced in flavor and texture.
✨ Soft, golden-baked dough
✨ Generously swirled with sweet poppy seed filling
✨ A delicate, nostalgic dessert perfect with coffee or tea
Whether you’re familiar with this beloved treat or trying it for the first time, this homemade poppy seed roll is sure to impress with every slice.
Donated by Galyna Malynskaya
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