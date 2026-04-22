Tustin Community Preschool Inc
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Tustin Community Preschool Inc

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Tustin Community Preschool Inc

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Desserts Auction

12 Homemade Vegan Banana Bread Cookies (1 of 2) item
12 Homemade Vegan Banana Bread Cookies (1 of 2)
$10

Starting bid

🍌🍪 Treat yourself to the cozy, nostalgic flavors of banana bread—now in soft, chewy cookie form! These homemade vegan delights are baked with ripe bananas and wholesome ingredients, creating the perfect balance of sweetness and comfort in every bite.

  • 100% vegan and dairy-free
  • Made with ripe bananas for natural sweetness
  • Soft, chewy, and perfectly spiced
  • Freshly baked with love

Perfect for dessert, sharing with friends, or enjoying with your favorite cup of coffee or tea ☕


Homemade and Donated by Malin Zettergren

12 Homemade Vegan Banana Bread Cookies (2 of 2) item
12 Homemade Vegan Banana Bread Cookies (2 of 2)
$10

Starting bid

🍌🍪 Treat yourself to the cozy, nostalgic flavors of banana bread—now in soft, chewy cookie form! These homemade vegan delights are baked with ripe bananas and wholesome ingredients, creating the perfect balance of sweetness and comfort in every bite.

  • 100% vegan and dairy-free
  • Made with ripe bananas for natural sweetness
  • Soft, chewy, and perfectly spiced
  • Freshly baked with love

Perfect for dessert, sharing with friends, or enjoying with your favorite cup of coffee or tea ☕


Homemade and Donated by Malin Zettergren

Homemade Brownies item
Homemade Brownies
$10

Starting bid

🍫💕 Indulge in the rich, fudgy goodness of these freshly baked homemade brownies—made from scratch with love and the perfect balance of chocolatey decadence. Whether you’re a corner-piece fan or love the gooey center, these brownies are guaranteed to satisfy every sweet tooth!

  • Soft, moist, and irresistibly fudgy texture
  • Deep, rich chocolate flavor in every bite
  • Baked fresh with high-quality ingredients
  • Perfect for sharing… or keeping all to yourself! 😉

Treat yourself or surprise someone with this timeless dessert that never goes out of style.


Homemade and Donated by Megan DiLuzio

20 Homemade Snow Cookies (1 of 2) item
20 Homemade Snow Cookies (1 of 2)
$10

Starting bid

❄️🍪Bring a touch of magic to your dessert table with these delicate, melt-in-your-mouth snow cookies! Light, buttery, and generously dusted in powdered sugar, each bite is like a sweet snowfall of flavor.

  • Soft, tender texture that melts in your mouth
  • Coated in a snowy layer of powdered sugar
  • Subtle sweetness with a rich, buttery flavor
  • Perfect for holidays, gatherings, or cozy nights in

These charming cookies are as beautiful as they are delicious—perfect for gifting or indulging. Bid high and enjoy a little taste of winter wonder!


Homemade and Donated by Malin Zettergren

20 Homemade Snow Cookies (2 of 2) item
20 Homemade Snow Cookies (2 of 2)
$10

Starting bid

❄️🍪Bring a touch of magic to your dessert table with these delicate, melt-in-your-mouth snow cookies! Light, buttery, and generously dusted in powdered sugar, each bite is like a sweet snowfall of flavor.

  • Soft, tender texture that melts in your mouth
  • Coated in a snowy layer of powdered sugar
  • Subtle sweetness with a rich, buttery flavor
  • Perfect for holidays, gatherings, or cozy nights in

These charming cookies are as beautiful as they are delicious—perfect for gifting or indulging. Bid high and enjoy a little taste of winter wonder!


Homemade and Donated by Malin Zettergren

Chocolate Salted Caramel Pecan Pie item
Chocolate Salted Caramel Pecan Pie item
Chocolate Salted Caramel Pecan Pie
$10

Starting bid

🍫🥧Indulge in pure decadence with this homemade Chocolate Salted Caramel Pecan Pie 

  • Rich, velvety chocolate layered with buttery salted caramel
  • Loaded with crunchy, toasted pecans

Perfect for sharing (or not!), this gourmet dessert is a showstopper for any gathering or a luxurious treat just for you. Don’t miss your chance to take home this irresistible, handcrafted delight!


Homemade and Donated by Coral Ly.

24 French Gingersnaps (1 of 2) item
24 French Gingersnaps (1 of 2)
$10

Starting bid

☕💕 Experience the warm, comforting flavors of these homemade French-style gingersnaps—perfectly crisp on the outside with a delicate snap and a rich, aromatic blend of spices in every bite.

  • Classic blend of ginger, cinnamon, and warm spices
  • Lightly crisp texture with a satisfying snap
  • Subtly sweet with a refined, European flair
  • Baked fresh with high-quality ingredients

Perfect alongside a cup of tea or coffee, these elegant cookies bring a taste of France to your home. Treat yourself or impress your guests—bid generously and savor this timeless favorite!


Homemade and Donated by Malin Zettergren

24 French Gingersnaps (2 of 2) item
24 French Gingersnaps (2 of 2)
$10

Starting bid

☕💕 Experience the warm, comforting flavors of these homemade French-style gingersnaps—perfectly crisp on the outside with a delicate snap and a rich, aromatic blend of spices in every bite.

  • Classic blend of ginger, cinnamon, and warm spices
  • Lightly crisp texture with a satisfying snap
  • Subtly sweet with a refined, European flair
  • Baked fresh with high-quality ingredients

Perfect alongside a cup of tea or coffee, these elegant cookies bring a taste of France to your home. Treat yourself or impress your guests—bid generously and savor this timeless favorite!


Homemade and Donated by Malin Zettergren

6 Cream Pan Strawberry Croissants (1 of 2) item
6 Cream Pan Strawberry Croissants (1 of 2)
$10

Starting bid

🍓🥐 Indulge in a local favorite from Cream Pan—their famous strawberry croissants! These buttery, flaky pastries are filled with light, fluffy cream and topped with fresh, juicy strawberries for the perfect balance of richness and sweetness.

  • Signature pastries from a beloved local bakery
  • Perfectly crisp, golden croissants
  • Filled with delicate, airy cream
  • Topped with fresh strawberries for a refreshing finish

A true crowd-pleaser and a special treat for breakfast, brunch, or dessert!


Donated by Ying Chen

6 Cream Pan Strawberry Croissants (2 of 2) item
6 Cream Pan Strawberry Croissants (2 of 2)
$10

Starting bid

🍓🥐 Indulge in a local favorite from Cream Pan—their famous strawberry croissants! These buttery, flaky pastries are filled with light, fluffy cream and topped with fresh, juicy strawberries for the perfect balance of richness and sweetness.

  • Signature pastries from a beloved local bakery
  • Perfectly crisp, golden croissants
  • Filled with delicate, airy cream
  • Topped with fresh strawberries for a refreshing finish

A true crowd-pleaser and a special treat for breakfast, brunch, or dessert!


Donated by Ying Chen

20 Lemon Crinkle Cookies (1 of 4) item
20 Lemon Crinkle Cookies (1 of 4)
$10

Starting bid

🍋💛 Add a burst of sunshine to your night with these homemade lemon crinkle cookies! Soft and chewy with a refreshing citrus flavor, each cookie is rolled in powdered sugar and baked to create their signature crinkled, snow-dusted look.

  • Fresh, vibrant lemon flavor in every bite
  • Soft, chewy center with lightly crisp edges
  • Beautiful crinkled finish dusted in powdered sugar
  • Made from scratch with quality ingredients

Perfect for springtime gatherings, gifts, or a sweet everyday treat, these cookies are as delightful to look at as they are to eat. Bid high and enjoy a little citrusy bliss!


Homemade and Donated by Malin Zettergren

20 Lemon Crinkle Cookies (2 of 4) item
20 Lemon Crinkle Cookies (2 of 4)
$10

Starting bid

🍋💛 Add a burst of sunshine to your night with these homemade lemon crinkle cookies! Soft and chewy with a refreshing citrus flavor, each cookie is rolled in powdered sugar and baked to create their signature crinkled, snow-dusted look.

  • Fresh, vibrant lemon flavor in every bite
  • Soft, chewy center with lightly crisp edges
  • Beautiful crinkled finish dusted in powdered sugar
  • Made from scratch with quality ingredients

Perfect for springtime gatherings, gifts, or a sweet everyday treat, these cookies are as delightful to look at as they are to eat. Bid high and enjoy a little citrusy bliss!


Homemade and Donated by Malin Zettergren

20 Lemon Crinkle Cookies (3 of 4) item
20 Lemon Crinkle Cookies (3 of 4)
$10

Starting bid

🍋💛 Add a burst of sunshine to your night with these homemade lemon crinkle cookies! Soft and chewy with a refreshing citrus flavor, each cookie is rolled in powdered sugar and baked to create their signature crinkled, snow-dusted look.

  • Fresh, vibrant lemon flavor in every bite
  • Soft, chewy center with lightly crisp edges
  • Beautiful crinkled finish dusted in powdered sugar
  • Made from scratch with quality ingredients

Perfect for springtime gatherings, gifts, or a sweet everyday treat, these cookies are as delightful to look at as they are to eat. Bid high and enjoy a little citrusy bliss!


Homemade and Donated by Malin Zettergren

20 Lemon Crinkle Cookies (4 of 4) item
20 Lemon Crinkle Cookies (4 of 4)
$10

Starting bid

🍋💛 Add a burst of sunshine to your night with these homemade lemon crinkle cookies! Soft and chewy with a refreshing citrus flavor, each cookie is rolled in powdered sugar and baked to create their signature crinkled, snow-dusted look.

  • Fresh, vibrant lemon flavor in every bite
  • Soft, chewy center with lightly crisp edges
  • Beautiful crinkled finish dusted in powdered sugar
  • Made from scratch with quality ingredients

Perfect for springtime gatherings, gifts, or a sweet everyday treat, these cookies are as delightful to look at as they are to eat. Bid high and enjoy a little citrusy bliss!


Homemade and Donated by Malin Zettergren

European Zefir Assortment item
European Zefir Assortment
$10

Starting bid

🍓✨ Delight in this exquisite European confection known as Zefir—a cloud-like dessert similar to meringue, but softer, more delicate, and infused with real fruit purée for a naturally sweet, airy flavor.

  • Silky, melt-in-your-mouth texture—softer than traditional meringue
  • Made with real fruit purée for a fresh, lightly tangy sweetness
  • Beautifully crafted with an elegant, artisanal presentation
  • Professionally made by a talented local pastry chef

Perfect for those who appreciate refined desserts and unique European treats, this elegant sweet is as stunning as it is delicious. Bid high and experience a taste of delicate, handcrafted indulgence!


Donated by Tanya Saakyants

Kievsky Cake item
Kievsky Cake
$10

Starting bid

🍰 A stunning European classic featuring layers of crisp nut meringue and rich, buttery cream. Elegant, indulgent, and perfect for any celebration.


Donated by Alesia Robinson

Homemade Strawberry Crunch Cake item
Homemade Strawberry Crunch Cake
$10

Starting bid

🍓✨ Indulge in this irresistible homemade Strawberry Crunch Cake—a dreamy dessert that’s as beautiful as it is delicious! Featuring layers of moist vanilla cake, luscious homemade strawberry buttercream, and a crave-worthy strawberry crunch topping, this treat is guaranteed to impress.

  • Soft, moist vanilla cake layers baked from scratch
  • Creamy, flavorful strawberry buttercream frosting
  • Signature strawberry crunch topping with the perfect sweet crunch
  • A nostalgic, bakery-style dessert elevated to the next level
  • ⚠️ Allergen Information: Contains dairy and almond extract

Perfect for celebrations, sharing, or treating yourself to something truly special. One bite and you’ll understand why the crunchy topping is so addictive—you might just want to eat it by the spoonful! Bid high and take home this crowd-pleasing centerpiece!


Homemade and Donated by Sacha Fey

Homemade Zucchini Bread item
Homemade Zucchini Bread
$10

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a classic homemade favorite! This moist and flavorful zucchini bread is baked from scratch with the perfect balance of sweetness and spice.

  • Freshly baked with garden zucchini
  • Soft, moist texture with warm cinnamon notes
  • Perfect for breakfast, dessert, or an afternoon treat
  • Made with care and love—just like grandma’s recipe!

Whether you enjoy it with coffee or share it with family, this comforting loaf is sure to delight.


Homemade and Donated by Teresa Thrasher

Poppy Seed Roll item
Poppy Seed Roll
$10

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a decadent twist on a classic with this irresistible Poppy Seed Roll, elevated with a luxurious blend of flavors and textures!

✨ Soft, golden-baked pastry rolled with rich poppy seed filling
✨ Studded with crunchy walnuts and tart dried cranberries
✨ Finished with a luscious drizzle of white chocolate for the perfect sweet touch

Each slice offers a beautiful balance of nutty, fruity, and creamy sweetness—making it as stunning as it is delicious.

💛 A gourmet dessert that’s sure to stand out—bid high and savor every bite!


Donated by Galyna Malynskaya

Poppy Seed Roll item
Poppy Seed Roll
$10

Starting bid

Indulge in a timeless European classic with this beautifully crafted poppy seed roll. This tender, lightly sweet yeast pastry is filled with a rich, nutty poppy seed filling that’s perfectly balanced in flavor and texture.

✨ Soft, golden-baked dough
✨ Generously swirled with sweet poppy seed filling
✨ A delicate, nostalgic dessert perfect with coffee or tea

Whether you’re familiar with this beloved treat or trying it for the first time, this homemade poppy seed roll is sure to impress with every slice.


Donated by Galyna Malynskaya

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