Hosted by

Story of Hope Comfort Care Home

About this event

Desserts & Derby

150 Frank Dimino Wy

Rochester, NY 14624, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy catered hors d'oeuvres followed by a fast-paced auction of extravagant desserts from local bakeries. Dress to impress in your best Kentucky Derby attire for a chance to win a prize!

Presenting Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Exclusive recognition as the event’s Presenting Sponsor
  • Premier logo placement on all event materials
  • Recognition on Story of Hope’s website and social media
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the program
  • Eight complimentary event tickets
  • Eight complimentary drink tickets
  • Opportunity to display promotional materials at the event
Gold Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
  • Prominent logo placement on event signage and promotional materials
  • Recognition on Story of Hope’s website and social media
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the event
  • Six (6) complimentary event tickets
  • Six (6) complimentary drink tickets
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Logo included on event signage
  • Recognition on Story of Hope’s website and social media
  • Four (4) complimentary event tickets
  • Four (4) complimentary drink tickets
Broze Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Name listed on event signage
  • Recognition on Story of Hope’s website and social media
  • Two (2) complimentary event tickets
  • Two (2) drink tickets
Add a donation for Story of Hope Comfort Care Home

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!