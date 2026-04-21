Dessert/Specialty Vendor Payment | ROOTS FEST 26

Bears Without Borders R.O.O.T.S Fest Vendor Application 🌴





Thank you for your interest in applying to be a vendor at the Bears Without Borders R.O.O.T.S Festival (Reconnecting Our Ocean Through Service).





R.O.O.T.S Fest is the BIGGEST Pacific Islander Youth Club Festival in the Bay Area, where students come together to proudly showcase cultural dances representing their island communities. This vibrant, outdoor, family-friendly event celebrates Pacific Island heritage, uplifts our community, and raises funds for our service impact trip to Tonga.





This festival is truly for the community, by the community.





We welcome small businesses of all kinds—food vendors, apparel brands, jewelry makers, artists, crafts, dessert vendors, and more—to apply and be part of this special day. Our goal is to highlight your passion, creativity, and entrepreneurship while helping create an unforgettable cultural experience for all attendees.





Please be patient as our team carefully reviews and curates all vendor applications to ensure a well-balanced and high-quality event.









Minimum requirements for all vendors: