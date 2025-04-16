Destined 2 Achieve Inc's annual raffle 2025

🎉 Join Our Exciting Raffle! 🎉
Don’t miss your chance to win incredible prizes! We’ve got something for everyone, including:
🏌️♂️ Topgolf Passes – Enjoy a fun day out with friends at one of the hottest spots in town!
🚗 AutoBell Car Wash – Treat your vehicle to a sparkling clean with a gift card for a premium car wash.
🏀 Autographed Basketballs – Score a signed basketball from former NBA star Chris Dohan! A perfect addition for any sports fan.
And that’s not all! We’re adding more amazing prizes daily, so there’s always something new to look forward to.
How to Enter:
Simply purchase your raffle tickets today! Every ticket increases your chances of winning these fantastic prizes.
🌟 Don’t wait—get your tickets now and enter for a chance to win big! 🌟
🎉 Join Our Exciting Raffle! 🎉
Don’t miss your chance to win incredible prizes! We’ve got something for everyone, including:
🏌️♂️ Topgolf Passes – Enjoy a fun day out with friends at one of the hottest spots in town!
🚗 AutoBell Car Wash – Treat your vehicle to a sparkling clean with a gift card for a premium car wash.
🏀 Autographed Basketballs – Score a signed basketball from former NBA star Chris Dohan! A perfect addition for any sports fan.
And that’s not all! We’re adding more amazing prizes daily, so there’s always something new to look forward to.
How to Enter:
Simply purchase your raffle tickets today! Every ticket increases your chances of winning these fantastic prizes.
🌟 Don’t wait—get your tickets now and enter for a chance to win big! 🌟
Add a donation for Destined 2 Achieve Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!