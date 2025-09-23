Destiny Partner

Offered by
Renews monthly
Impact:
a meal + hygiene kit for neighbors in crisis each month.
Perks:
monthly impact email, prayer list option, volunteer invites, year-end summary.
Impact:
helps a family with groceries/support monthly.
Perks:
all above + quarterly “Behind the Mission” email w/ short story + digital badge for social profiles.
Impact:
equips students with learning tools
mentoring touches.
Perks:
all above + name listed on our website’s Partner wall (optional) + early access to service days.
Impact:
strengthens citywide outreach (permits, supplies, follow-up).
Perks:
all above + invitation to 1 private quarterly Zoom update + personal prayer request priority line.
Impact:
underwrites one micro-project per quarter (mini outreach or supply drop).
Perks:
Impact:
Impact: funds a full community initiative component (e.g., a school supply tranche).
Perks:
Impact:
Anchors a city-level project or matching challenge.
Perks:
