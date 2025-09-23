glorious destiny missions texas

glorious destiny missions texas

Destiny Partner

Destiny Friend ($10/mo | $120/yr)
$10

Renews monthly

Impact:

a meal + hygiene kit for neighbors in crisis each month.
Perks:

monthly impact email, prayer list option, volunteer invites, year-end summary.

Destiny Builder ($25/mo | $300/yr)
$25

Renews monthly

Impact:

helps a family with groceries/support monthly.
Perks:

all above + quarterly “Behind the Mission” email w/ short story + digital badge for social profiles.

Destiny Lifter — $50/mo
$50

Renews monthly

Impact:

equips students with learning tools

mentoring touches.


Perks:

all above + name listed on our website’s Partner wall (optional) + early access to service days.

Destiny Champion — $100/mo
$100

Renews monthly

Impact:

strengthens citywide outreach (permits, supplies, follow-up).

Perks:

all above + invitation to 1 private quarterly Zoom update + personal prayer request priority line.

Destiny Pillar — $250/mo
$250

Renews monthly

Impact:

underwrites one micro-project per quarter (mini outreach or supply drop).
Perks:

  • Nuro Bites Free half dozen homemade cookies delivered to your home or as a gift to whoever you want (US address only) each month for the duration of your partnership
  • Your name on our destiny wall
  • Public recognition of your generosity
  • Invitation to our leader brunch where you can build relationships with other leaders + 1 guest
  • Personal thank you from the people impacted by your giving
  • and more


Destiny Foundation $500/mo
$500

Renews monthly

Impact:

Impact: funds a full community initiative component (e.g., a school supply tranche).
Perks:

  • Nuro Bites Free dozen homemade cookies delivered to your home or as a gift to whoever you want (US address only) each month for the duration of your partnership
  • Your name on our destiny wall
  • Public recognition of your generosity
  • Invitation to our leader brunch where you can build relationships with other leaders + 1 guest
  • Personal thank you from the people impacted by your giving
  • Exclusive Free invitation dinner networking at restaurants such as Fogo de chao, Texas de Brazil etc....
  • Social media shout out
  • and more
Destiny Legacy — $1,000/mo
$1,000

Renews monthly

Impact:

Anchors a city-level project or matching challenge.


Perks:

  • Nuro Bites Free dozen homemade cookies delivered to your home or as a gift to whoever you want (US address only) each month for the duration of your partnership
  • Your name on our destiny wall
  • Public recognition of your generosity
  • Invitation to our leader brunch where you can build relationships with other leaders + 1 guest
  • Personal thank you from the people impacted by your giving
  • Exclusive Free invitation dinner networking at restaurants such as Fogo de chao, Texas de Brazil etc....
  • Social media shout out
  • Touch of Glory body butter, or beard oils
  • 2 other mystery gifts
  • and more


