Desyre Thomas - Tuition Payment Plan

4850 Stack Blvd

Melbourne, FL 32901, USA

Enrollment Fee
$225

This one-time, non-refundable fee secures your child’s placement upon acceptance. It includes student records setup and family onboarding.
Note: If registering multiple children at the same time, only one enrollment fee is required per family.

Tuition Payment – October 1st
$98

Monthly payments are due on the 1st of each month, even if the due date falls on a weekend or holiday.

Tuition Payment – November 1st
$98
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Monthly payments are due on the 1st of each month, even if the due date falls on a weekend or holiday.

Tuition Payment – December 1st
$98
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Monthly payments are due on the 1st of each month, even if the due date falls on a weekend or holiday.

Tuition Payment – January 1st
$98
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Monthly payments are due on the 1st of each month, even if the due date falls on a weekend or holiday.

Tuition Payment – February 1st
$98
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Monthly payments are due on the 1st of each month, even if the due date falls on a weekend or holiday.

Tuition Payment – March 1st
$98
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Monthly payments are due on the 1st of each month, even if the due date falls on a weekend or holiday.

Tuition Payment – April 1st
$98
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Monthly payments are due on the 1st of each month, even if the due date falls on a weekend or holiday.

Tuition Payment – May 1st
$98
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Monthly payments are due on the 1st of each month, even if the due date falls on a weekend or holiday.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing