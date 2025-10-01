Desyre Thomas - Tuition Payment Plan

This one-time, non-refundable fee secures your child’s placement upon acceptance. It includes student records setup and family onboarding.
Note: If registering multiple children at the same time, only one enrollment fee is required per family.
Monthly payments are due on the 1st of each month, even if the due date falls on a weekend or holiday.
Monthly payments are due on the 1st of each month, even if the due date falls on a weekend or holiday.
Monthly payments are due on the 1st of each month, even if the due date falls on a weekend or holiday.
Monthly payments are due on the 1st of each month, even if the due date falls on a weekend or holiday.
Monthly payments are due on the 1st of each month, even if the due date falls on a weekend or holiday.
Monthly payments are due on the 1st of each month, even if the due date falls on a weekend or holiday.
Monthly payments are due on the 1st of each month, even if the due date falls on a weekend or holiday.
Monthly payments are due on the 1st of each month, even if the due date falls on a weekend or holiday.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing