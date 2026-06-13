Detachment Store

About this shop
Join us for the Marine Corps Birthday Ball
One of two uniform items for all members. This distinctive red service cover worn by all MCL members. Please specify size (e.g. 7-1/4) and Male or Female version.
This is the large, gold insignia usually worn on the dress blues barracks cover. It is now worn on the left side of the red detachment service cover.
This is one of two uniform items for all detachment members.
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