Marine Corps League

Offered by

Marine Corps League

About this shop

Detachment Store

Birthday Ball Ticket
$75

Join us for the Marine Corps Birthday Ball

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MCL Detachment Cover item
MCL Detachment Cover
$45

One of two uniform items for all members. This distinctive red service cover worn by all MCL members. Please specify size (e.g. 7-1/4) and Male or Female version.

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Eagle Globe and Anchor insginia, large item
Eagle Globe and Anchor insginia, large
$20

This is the large, gold insignia usually worn on the dress blues barracks cover. It is now worn on the left side of the red detachment service cover.

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Detachment Shirt, Polo, Red
$40

This is one of two uniform items for all detachment members.

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