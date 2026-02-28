Detour After Dark

Hosted by
About this event
Arlington, VA 22201, USA
Our Suhoor buffet and community activities! To include a tea making session, trivia night, and a Ramadan gift to warm your home with light.
-Full event access
-Directly subsidize an additional ticket for the community
This ticket contributes more toward our fundraising goal, while keeping the event accessible to the broader community.
-Full event access
-Directly purchase (1) additional ticket for the community
-Buteekh Gift to take home
This ticket contributes more toward our fundraising goal, while keeping the event accessible to the broader community.
Our Suhoor buffet, a tea making session, trivia night, and a Ramadan gift to warm your home with light.
**These Tickets were subsidized by Community Supporters and Sponsors to ensure accessibility for our community. We are very happy to be able to extend this option to our people!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!