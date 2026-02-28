Buteekh

Hosted by

Buteekh

About this event

Detour After Dark

946 N Jackson St

Arlington, VA 22201, USA

😋 General Admission
$40

Our Suhoor buffet and community activities! To include a tea making session, trivia night, and a Ramadan gift to warm your home with light.


👩‍👦 Community Supporter
$50

-Full event access

-Directly subsidize an additional ticket for the community


This ticket contributes more toward our fundraising goal, while keeping the event accessible to the broader community.


👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Community Sponsor
$75

-Full event access

-Directly purchase (1) additional ticket for the community

-Buteekh Gift to take home


This ticket contributes more toward our fundraising goal, while keeping the event accessible to the broader community.

Pay What You Can (PWYC)
Pay what you can

Our Suhoor buffet, a tea making session, trivia night, and a Ramadan gift to warm your home with light.


**These Tickets were subsidized by Community Supporters and Sponsors to ensure accessibility for our community. We are very happy to be able to extend this option to our people!

Add a donation for Buteekh

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