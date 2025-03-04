Detroit Chapter, NHAA, Inc.'s shop

Gildan
Style: G500
Weight: 5.3 Oz
Sizes: S
*Includes Free Shipping:
USPS Ground Advantage® Custom Packaging
Product Description
The Gildan Adult Heavy Cotton™ 5.3 oz. T-Shirt is a versatile crafting staple. Available in over 70 colors, this tee features a classic fit with a tear-away label and is made from durable, preshrunk cotton.
