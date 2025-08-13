Detroit Food 2025 - All Hands In... For Detroit Food

Hosted by
About this event
Summit Supporter ($150) ticket:
Detroit Food 2025 Summit — “All Hands In… For Detroit Food”
Full-price admission includes two days of programming (Thu–Fri, Sept 25–26, 2025) at WCCCD – Northwest Campus: all plenaries and track sessions (including Hands That Build), keynote by Chef Phil Jones, networking breaks, and the Networking Lunch on Friday. Your purchase also helps subsidize community access through our sliding-scale fund.
Cost a barrier? Choose the Sliding-Scale option (minimum $25).
Note: The checkout may show an optional tip to support our fee-free platform; you can set it to $0.
This sliding-scale ticket provides the same access as General Admission. If you’re able, add any amount at checkout to help us reach the standard $150 and to support scholarships for community members.
Suggested contributions: $25 • $50 • $75 • $100 • $125 • $150 • $175+
Notes: During checkout you’ll see an optional support tip for our fee-free platform—feel free to set it to $0.
The People’s Plate — Community Dinner
Join us for a Detroit-made supper that tastes like home and hope. The People’s Plate is a plant-forward, buffet-style dinner created in partnership with Takeisha Pack of Kintomi and Make Food Not Waste. Together, we’ll turn beautiful, locally sourced and rescued ingredients into a meal that honors the hands that grow, cook, share, and care for our city.
This is the spirit of our summit theme, “All Hands In… For Detroit Food.” Takeisha brings her gift for hospitality and grounded flavor; MFNW brings its upcycling know-how and zero-waste ethic. Side by side with community donors and volunteers, we’re setting a long table where neighbors, organizers, and makers can meet, eat, and build something lasting.
Expect hearty seasonal dishes, thoughtful touches, and clear labeling for dietary needs. Expect compostable serviceware and visible sorting stations, because keeping good food out of landfills is part of the recipe. Expect a short, uplifting program that thanks our partners and invites you into the work.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!