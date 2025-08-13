Detroit Food 2025 - All Hands In... For Detroit Food

Summit Supporter ($150) ticket:

Detroit Food 2025 Summit — “All Hands In… For Detroit Food”

Full-price admission includes two days of programming (Thu–Fri, Sept 25–26, 2025) at WCCCD – Northwest Campus: all plenaries and track sessions (including Hands That Build), keynote by Chef Phil Jones, networking breaks, and the Networking Lunch on Friday. Your purchase also helps subsidize community access through our sliding-scale fund.

Two-day access to all sessions and exhibits

Celebration Lunch + networking opportunities

Digital program and on-site materials

Priority support at check-in

Cost a barrier? Choose the Sliding-Scale option (minimum $25).

Note: The checkout may show an optional tip to support our fee-free platform; you can set it to $0.



