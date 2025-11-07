Detroit Red Wings Game Fundraiser

How It Works: Order and pay for your ticket(s) here and you will receive an email confirmation of your purchase and receipt for your payment. Within 24 hours of your purchase, you will receive another email from "Season Tickets" (Ticketmaster) with the subject line, "Tracey Just Sent you Detroit Red Wings Tickets". Accept the ticket(s) from that email (Note: You must have a Ticketmaster account - if you do not, you will need to create one before accepting your ticket(s)). Once you have accepted the ticket(s) you can access it/them in your Ticketmaster account.