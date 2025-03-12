Deuces for Diapers: A Charity Poker Tournament Benefitting The Cotton Bottom Diaper Bank

Includes: Food - Access to Raffle - Perfect for a non-poker player who wants to #endidaperneed and enjoy the evening!
Tournament Admission: VIP Table
$1,800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Includes: Tickets for a full table of 8 players - Choice of table location - Signage reflecting name of company/person at the reserved table - Food
Full House Sponsorship
$350
Includes: Company logo/branding/recognition on website, tournament materials (signs & banners), and the opportunity to include a promotional item in the swag bags. Shout out at the beginning and end of the tournament, logo/branding included in all email blasts/thank yous.
Four of a Kind Sponsorship
$750
Includes: Company logo/branding/recognition on website, tournament materials (signs & banners), the opportunity to include a promotional item in the swag bags, and 1 specific social media post in promoting the tournament. Shout out at the beginning and end of the tournament, logo/branding included in all email blasts/thank yous
Poker Chip Sponsorship (Exclusive)
$1,250
Includes: Company logo/branding on website, tournament materials (signs & banners), the opportunity to include a promotional item in the swag bags, and 1 specific social media post in promoting the tournament. Shout out at the beginning and end of the tournament, logo/branding included in all email blasts/thank yous.
Two free Tournament Admissions and logo/branding/recognition on thousands of poker chips.
Food Sponsorship (Exclusive)
$1,250
Includes: Company logo/branding on website, tournament materials (signs & banners), the opportunity to include a promotional item in the swag bags, and 1 specific social media post in promoting the tournament. Shout out at the beginning and end of the tournament, logo/branding included in all email blasts/thank yous.
Two free Tournament Admissions, exclusive company logo/branding/recognition in the food area and inside the event venue.
Dealer Sponsorship (Exclusive)
$1,250
Includes: Company logo/branding on website, tournament materials (signs & banners), the opportunity to include a promotional item in the swag bags, and 1 specific social media post in promoting the tournament. Shout out at the beginning and end of the tournament, logo/branding included in all email blasts/thank yous.
Two free Tournament Admissions, 8 dealers and 1 pit boss will wear company's promotional item (if provided by company) or exclusive company logo/branding/recognition will be placed at every poker table and throughout poker area.
Cigar Sponsorship
$500
Nothing goes better hand-in-hand with Poker than Cigars! Sponsor the cigar offering for the players!
