Deuces for Diapers: A Charity Poker Tournament Benefitting The Cotton Bottom Diaper Bank

Your brand/logo front and center at every poker table! The opportunity to include a promotional item in the swag bags, and 1 specific social media post in promoting the tournament. Shout out at the beginning and end of the tournament, logo/branding included in all email blasts/thank yous. Two free Tournament Admissions, 8 dealers and 1 pit boss will wear company's promotional item (if provided by company) or exclusive company logo/branding/recognition will be placed at every poker table and throughout poker area.