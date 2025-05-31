Developing Your Tactile Interpreting Toolbox Presented by Rhonda Voight-Campbell and Roberto Cabrera Whether you are new to DeafBlind interpreting or seeking to deepen your practice, this training is designed to help develop the sensitivity, ethical reasoning, and practical techniques needed to serve DeafBlind consumers. Participants will gain an understanding of various levels of DeafBlindness and its impact on communication and access needs, including techniques to incorporate technology and tools to facilitate effective communication, environmental descriptions to foster autonomy in navigation, and touch protocols. Deaf and hearing interpreters welcome!

