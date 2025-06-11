Hosted by
Sonoma County Vineyard Technical Group
Development Masterclass 2025
General Admission
$45
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
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Sponsor
$250
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
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Booth Sponsor
$350
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Booth Sponsor
$500
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Booth Sponsor
$700
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