Sonoma County Vineyard Technical Group

Hosted by

Sonoma County Vineyard Technical Group

Development Masterclass 2025

General Admission
$45
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Sponsor
$250
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
Booth Sponsor
$350
Booth Sponsor
$500
Booth Sponsor
$700

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