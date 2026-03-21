Devin's Crafts

About this shop
12"x12" Painted with Black background
14"x11" Painted with Red Background
10"x8" Blue Marble background with Green leave to cover.
10.5"x7" Sunflower field with gold overlay
If you need item shipped, must add shipping.
If you will be picking up item, please add pick up we will reach out to schedule a date and time.
11x14 Painting by Devin
8x10 Painting by Devin
12x12 Painting by Devin
5x7 Painting by Devin
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