Skilled Hearts

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Skilled Hearts

About this shop

Devin's Crafts

Black Spiderman Painting item
Black Spiderman Painting
$20

12"x12" Painted with Black background

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Red Spiderman Painting item
Red Spiderman Painting
$20

14"x11" Painted with Red Background

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Jungle Picture item
Jungle Picture
$15

10"x8" Blue Marble background with Green leave to cover.

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Sunflower Picture item
Sunflower Picture
$15

10.5"x7" Sunflower field with gold overlay

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Shipping
$10

If you need item shipped, must add shipping.

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Pick Up
Free

If you will be picking up item, please add pick up we will reach out to schedule a date and time.

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Batman Beyond item
Batman Beyond
$25

11x14 Painting by Devin

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Superman Logo item
Superman Logo
$20

8x10 Painting by Devin

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Red White and Blue Art item
Red White and Blue Art
$25

12x12 Painting by Devin

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Batman in the Shadows item
Batman in the Shadows
$15

5x7 Painting by Devin

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