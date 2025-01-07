DEW Membership 2025

Please make 4 payments as follows: On or before January 31, 2025, on or before February 28, 2025, on or before March 31, 2025, and final payment on or before April 30, 2025 You can view the size chart for the warm-up suits here: https://allsportsuniforms.net/adult-youth-medalist-2-0-full-zip-unlined-warm-up-set/#topOfPage