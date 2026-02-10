DIVINE EXPLOSIVE WARRIORS MINISTRIES

Hosted by

DIVINE EXPLOSIVE WARRIORS MINISTRIES

About this event

DEW Ministries Travel Team: The Crushing Conference - Ontario, Canada (July 17-19)

Travel Team Women (Quadruple)
$100

This covers your Hotel Room and Airport Tranfer costs. This is for quadruple occupancy, 2 per bed (4 people per room)

Travel Team Women (Double)
$200

This cost covers your Hotel Room and Airport Transfer. This is for double occupancy, sharing the room with another woman, having your own bed.

Travel Team (single)
$400

This cost covers your Hotel Room and Airport Transfer. You would have your own King room.

Travel Team Family
$400

This cost covers your Hotel Room and Airport transfer. You can choose either a double bed or King room, for married couples or parents sharing with their child(ren).

Travel Team Men (double)
$200

This cost covers your Hotel Room and Airport Transfer. This is for double occupancy, sharing the room with another male, having your own bed.

Travel Team Installment
$25

Pay in installments. Deposit is required by March 1st. Payment in full is required by May 1st.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!